Ex-Norfolk Treasurer Anthony Burfoot, free from federal prison, continues to fight 2016 corruption conviction

After four years in federal prison and nearly two years under home confinement, ex-Norfolk Treasurer and Councilman Anthony Burfoot is free. And he is once again appealing the corruption conviction that landed him in prison in 2017.

Burfoot’s sentence ended on Jan. 13, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was released five months early because of federal criminal justice reforms enacted in 2018, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Benjamin O’Cone.

He served the last year and a half of his sentence under home confinement following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, O’Cone said.

A federal jury convicted Burfoot on four charges involving public corruption and two counts of perjury in 2016. Prosecutors argued Burfoot took more than $464,000 in bribes from developers in exchange for votes and other benefits while he served on the council.

A federal judge sentenced him to six years in prison in 2017.

Burfoot, who has denied any wrongdoing, is appealing the conviction for a second time after being denied by a federal court in 2018. He filed a new, 172-page appeal in June 2021 requesting his conviction either be vacated or that he be given a new trial and is awaiting a response from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In the appeal, Burfoot claims his defense attorney during the five-week trial, Andrew Sacks, provided ineffective counsel, and that prosecutors made misleading and inaccurate statements during the 2016 trial that went unchallenged by Sacks.

Burfoot is now representing himself, without a lawyer.

“Because of counsel’s failure to challenge the government’s inaccurate and confusing statements which did not fairly represent the evidence presented, Mr. Burfoot faced a misinformed and confused jury,” the appeal states.

Sacks told the Virginian-Pilot on Thursday that Burfoot’s most recent allegations are “just plain frivolous and deserve no merit whatsoever.”

“The federal sentencing guidelines recommended a sentence of some 15 years in federal prison on the counts of conviction and the government asked for every bit of that. We successfully convinced the judge to sentence him to a much lower sentence of six years,” Sacks said.

At the time, Sacks said Burfoot “repeatedly commended us for our efforts on his behalf.”

Burfoot also claims the prosecution created “a web of untruths” that “ultimately led the jury astray and resulted in an improper conviction.”

Included in the filing are more than 100 pages of 2016 trial transcripts with testimony from city council members and others that Burfoot claims show that prosecutors relied on a flawed timeline and contradictory evidence to make their case.

A panel of three federal judges rejected all of Burfoot’s arguments in 2018 for why the jury’s verdict was flawed. A year later, he asked a federal judge to vacate his six-year prison sentence and was again denied, court documents show.

The Virginian-Pilot reached Burfoot by phone on Thursday. But he declined to comment on his latest appeal.

