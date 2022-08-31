Ex-Norfolk Treasurer Anthony Burfoot loses second appeal of his 2016 corruption conviction

A federal appeals court tossed out ex-Norfolk Treasurer and Councilman Anthony Burfoot’s second appeal of a corruption conviction that sent him to prison in 2017. His only remaining avenue to overturn the conviction now is the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit dismissed Burfoot’s second appeal July 7. And as of Aug. 29, the court’s decision is final because Burfoot did not file a motion for a reconsideration of the ruling within the given timeframe.

Burfoot filed his second appeal in June 2021. He requested the court either vacate his conviction or he be given a new trial. He argued that defense attorney Andrew Sacks provided ineffective counsel during Burfoot’s five-week trial in 2016, and that prosecutors made inaccurate statements that Sacks did not challenge.

The same court denied a first appeal by Burfoot in 2018. At the time, Sacks, who no longer represents Burfoot, told the Virginian-Pilot that bringing the case to the Supreme Court was “a possibility.” Burfoot, who is now representing himself, could not immediately be reached for comment.

A federal jury convicted Burfoot on four charges involving public corruption and two counts of perjury in 2016. Prosecutors argued Burfoot took more than $464,000 in bribes from developers in exchange for votes and other benefits while he served on the council.

The prosecution focused on bank records that showed Burfoot deposited more than $56,000 in cash between 2007 and 2011, despite the fact he was paid via direct deposit. Burfoot testified in court that he began keeping cash in his closet in the 1990s to help pay for his children’s college, but later began putting it in the bank to cover living expenses — a claim the judge called “pure fantasy.”

A federal judge sentenced him to six years in prison in 2017. His sentence ended on Jan. 13. He served the last year and a half of his sentence under home confinement following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniel Berti, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com