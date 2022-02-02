Ex-North East teacher's aide gets 6 to 23 months for having sexual relationship with boy

A North East Township woman who admitted to having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy at a time when she was working as a school instructional aide cried in court Wednesday as she spoke of the shame she caused her family and the pain she caused the victim.

"I am so unbelievably sorry," 46-year-old Alicia A. Gates said as she addressed Erie County Judge John J. Mead at her sentencing.

Gates faced a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison after pleading guilty in early December to felony counts of institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Mead gave Gates a standard-range sentence of six to 23 months in the Erie County Prison, followed by three years of probation.

"You knew better than anyone else in this courtroom that what you were doing was not only wrong but a crime," Mead said before handing down the sentence.

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz had asked Mead to consider a standard-range sentence for Gates, noting the steps she said Gates took to further the relationship with the boy.

Gates' lawyer, Eric Hackwelder, had asked Mead to consider fashioning a sentence that would keep Gates out of jail, noting her lack of a criminal record, her remorse, her accountability and the steps she has taken since she was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police in 2020.

The crime

State police accused Gates of having a sexual relationship with the boy, who was 16 years old at the time, between June 2019 and January 2020. Investigators said the sexual contact occurred at two residences in North East Township, including a residence where Gates was dog-sitting.

Gates worked as an instructional aide at Earle C. Davis Primary School in the North East School District at the time. Authorities said none of the sexual contact is alleged to have happened on school property.

State police launched their investigation after they said the boy's father reported that the boy was in an inappropriate relationship with a teacher's aide from the school district. Troopers wrote in Gates' criminal complaint that they learned from another person that the boy said he and Gates would "sext" using Snapchat, a messaging app, and the boy would sneak out of his house and Gates would pick him up so they could be alone together.

Investigators said the boy told them that after his father took his cell phone in mid-December 2019, Gates gave him a cell phone so they could still communicate.

State police wrote in Gates' complaint that she confirmed the relationship when troopers interviewed her in January 2020. She said that the relationship involved kissing, touching, texting, regular phone conversations and "sexting" before leading to sexual intercourse.

Gates resigned from her position at the school district in January 2020, district officials said.

Gates waived the criminal case against her to court at her preliminary hearing in February 2020. She had been free on $250,000 unsecured bond since her arraignment.

The sentencing

Four people, including Gates' husband and a psychotherapist who had treated Gates, spoke on her behalf at the sentencing before Hackwelder, Gates' lawyer, also addressed the court.

Hackwelder said Gates understands that what she has done to the victim has a profound effect on him, and has talked many times about the impact this has had on the boy.

Hackwelder said Gates underwent 18 months of psychosexual therapy, and that her therapist believes this was an isolated incident.

Hackwelder told Mead that he believes this is one of those cases where punishment doesn't have to be jail. He noted Gates' therapy and the fact that she will have to register as a sexual offender for 15 years in Pennsylvania because of the crimes, and added that Gates is "going to be under the thumb of the court" for many years.

"Her remorse is genuine," Hackwelder said.

Gates talked in her comments to Mead about the hurt she caused her husband and children, and about her shame.

"This is not me, not who I am," Gates said.

"I'm going to be better than I was," she said.

The boy was in court but did not address the judge.

HIrz said in court that she found Gates remorseful, and pointed out that Gates cooperated with investigators and pleaded guilty. Hirz said those actions had to be balanced against what happened.

This was sexual activity between a 44-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy at a time when Gates was in a position of authority and was a trusted adult, Hirz said. Gates could have stopped the relationship at any time as it advanced by reaching out to her many supporters, she said.

"Every time she made a choice, knowing it was wrong, to go further and further," HIrz said.

