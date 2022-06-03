Ex-North Texas country radio host gets probation for indecent assault in Denton County

A longtime North Texas country radio host who was arrested and charged with sex crimes last year has pleaded no contest to an indecent assault charge in Denton County, according to a news report.

Justin Barrett Frazell, 48, entered his plea Wednesday in Denton to the misdemeanor charge which occurred in December 2020. He was sentenced to 18 months of deferred-adjudication probation with 80 hours of community service, according to the Dallas Morning News.

In April, Frazell pleaded guilty to a separate charge of sexual assault in Tarrant County. He was sentenced to seven years of deferred adjudication probation in that case involving a teenage victim at his Mansfield home in December 2020, must register as a sex offender, cannot own any firearms and cannot use drugs or alcohol, according to officials with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

In the Denton County case, a woman told a deputy that she was at the Lucky Spur Ranch Retreat in Justin for an event that was being hosted by Frazell, according to the Dallas Morning News. Her statement was in a warrant.

The woman said that after the event ended in December 2020, she was lying on top of the covers in her bedroom, with her date asleep next to her, when Frazell — wearing a T-shirt and underwear — walked into the room and began fondling her. Frazell later left when she began to wake up her date.

In the Tarrant County case, a warrant written by Mansfield Detective S. Peacock gave this brief account of the allegations: Several people were at Frazell’s Mansfield home on New Year’s Eve in December 2020 for the celebration.

Adults were there along with teens who were allowed to drink, according to the warrant. Children also were at the home. The teens were hanging out in a bedroom when one of them was left alone in one of the rooms. That girl began to FaceTime with a friend, which lasted for hours. Her parents left the party, but she was allowed to stay overnight.

At some point, Frazell entered the room, gave her a drink and said, “This is between us. Don’t say I never do anything for you,” according to the warrant. She drank a little of the Whiteclaw (an alcoholic seltzer).

She fell asleep, but the girl told Mansfield police Frazell pulled off the blankets and committed sex acts on her without her consent, the warrant states.

Frazell stopped when he heard a child at a bathroom. Frazell went to the door and told the child that he was in the bedroom checking on the girl. He then left the bedroom, and the girl began texting relatives at about 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, trying to reach someone to come get her from the home.

She reached a relative, and the girl started crying. Someone in the home heard her and Frazell came back to the room, checking on her.

The girl told Frazell to leave her alone as he repeatedly tried to comfort her. The girl’s relative arrived and the teen left, making an outcry when she arrived back at her home. Her parents called Mansfield police on the morning of Jan. 1, 2021.

After police conducted several interviews with witnesses and received DNA results in March 2021, a warrant was issued for Frazell’s arrest.

Following his arrest, Frazell was fired from KFWR 95.9 The Ranch, according to a statement released by the radio station.

He was later released from jail, but he was arrested again in April 2021 in the Denton County case.

Frazell began his radio career in 1996 at 570 KLIF in Dallas, and then was the air traffic reporter in 1998 for 99.5 The Wolf, according to The Ranch’s website. He began a weekly radio show at KFWR 95.9 in 2000 and had hosted weekday morning shows since 2009.

Frazell is married with two children. The couple started two charitable events for Cook Children’s Medical Center NICU unit in Fort Worth after their two children were born premature. In the last eight years, Frazell has won several regional and national radio awards.