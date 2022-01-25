Ex-NSO chairman says departure unrelated to company turmoil

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSEF FEDERMAN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Asser Levy
    American businessman

JERUSALEM (AP) — The former chairman of the NSO Group on Tuesday confirmed that he has left the Israeli spyware company but said his departure was planned months ago and was unconnected to the recent turmoil surrounding the firm.

Asher Levy said he had submitted his resignation last summer following ownership changes. He said he remains on good terms with what he called an “important company” and will continue to offer his assistance.

“I can understand why people are making the connection,” he told The Associated Press. “In reality it has nothing to do with the breaking news, so to speak, around NSO.”

NSO has faced mounting scrutiny over its flagship Pegasus software, which can seamlessly infiltrate a mobile phone and allow its operators to gain access to the device’s contents and location history. Confirmed targets have included Mexican and Saudi journalists, British attorneys, Palestinian human rights activists and Uganda-based U.S. diplomats.

In November, the U.S. Commerce Department blacklisted NSO, barring the company from using certain U.S. technologies, saying its tools had been used to “conduct transnational repression.” The global tech giants Facebook and Apple have filed lawsuits against NSO over hacks against their products.

NSO says it sells Pegasus only to governments for the purpose of fighting crime and terrorism. All sales require approval from Israel’s Defense Ministry. While it says it has safeguards in place to prevent abuse, NSO says it has no control over how a client uses the product and no access to the data they collect. It says it has terminated several contracts due to inappropriate use of Pegasus.

In recent days, the Israeli business daily Calcalist has published a series of reports alleging that Israeli police used Pegasus without proper approvals to keep tabs on Israeli targets, including political protesters. Police have denied abusing the product, but last week, Israel’s attorney general opened an investigation into the matter.

On Tuesday, Calcalist reported that Levy had left NSO “amidst ongoing turmoil.”

In the AP interview, Levy said he was appointed by the company’s former owners, Novalpina Capital, in 2020. When Berkeley Research Group, a U.S. investment firm, took control of NSO last summer, he said he submitted his resignation. He said he gradually wound down his involvement over several months, completing his term at the end of the year.

“I did what you are expected to do” when a new fund takes over management of a company, he said. He said he told them, “I’m not your guy. You may want to bring on your own guy. That’s the common practice.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WHO chief makes case for 2nd term as Ethiopia criticizes him

    World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus laid out more plans Tuesday to fight the virus as he pitched his case for a new five-year term and faced criticism from his own country — Ethiopia — over his comments about the embattled Tigray region. Recently, Tedros, an ethnic Tigrayan, has come under new criticism from Ethiopia's government, which has been fighting militants in Tigray, for his comments on Twitter and elsewhere that condemned Ethiopia’s blockade of international access to Tigray.

  • 32 dead in South Sudan interethnic violence: UN

    The United Nations on Tuesday said 32 people, including women and children, had been killed during armed raids in a region of South Sudan plagued by interethnic violence.

  • Burkina Faso coup: Why soldiers have overthrown President Kaboré

    The military takeover, driven by insecurity, resembles what happened in neighbouring Mali.

  • Stranded drivers freed in Istanbul, Athens after snowtorm

    Rescue crews in Istanbul and Athens on Tuesday cleared roads that had come to a standstill after a massive cold front and snowstorms hit much of Turkey and Greece, leaving countless people and vehicles in both cities stranded overnight in freezing conditions. Highways and roads in and around Istanbul became clogged on Monday after the storm pounded the city of about 16 million people that straddles the European and Asian continents — accumulating more than 80 centimeters (31 inches) of snow in some areas. All highways and main roads were reopened by Tuesday afternoon, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu announced on Twitter, while Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said that restrictions placed on vehicles traveling into Istanbul was lifted.

  • Syrian Kurdish forces free hostages amid IS prison attack

    U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces said Tuesday they freed nine of their troops held hostage by Islamic State militants leading an assault on one of the largest detention facilities in northeastern Syria. After breaking into the prison late Thursday, IS militants were joined by others rioting inside the facility that houses over 3,000 inmates, including hundreds of minors. The clashes with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have killed dozens from both sides.

  • Russia adds Navalny and his top allies to list of terrorists

    Russian authorities have added imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and some of his top allies to the country's registry of terrorists and extremists, the latest move in a multi-pronged crackdown on opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists. Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic, and eight of his allies — including top aides Lyubov Sobol and Georgy Alburov — were on Tuesday added to the registry by Russia's Federal Financial Monitoring Service. The move comes just a over a year after Navalny's arrest, which triggered a wave of the biggest mass protests across the country in years.

  • Covid travel tests axed in England and Scotland for fully vaccinated

    From 11 February, arrivals in England and Scotland will no longer have to take a test within 48 hours.

  • London police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties

    London police said Tuesday they were investigating Downing Street lockdown parties in 2020 to determine if U.K. government officials violated coronavirus restrictions, putting further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Metropolitan Police Service has launched an inquiry into “a number of events” at Downing Street because they met the force’s criteria for investigating the “most serious and flagrant” breaches of COVID-19 rules, Commissioner Cressida Dick told the London Assembly, the capital’s local government council.

  • EXPLAINER: What post-unrest reforms is Kazakhstan proposing?

    Kazakhstan's leader has trumpeted ambitious economic reforms following the worst unrest in the country of 19 million in three decades. Experts say the announced changes look good on paper, but question whether the new government in the energy-rich former Soviet state will implement them. On Jan. 2, small protests broke out in an oil city in western Kazakhstan where residents were unhappy about a sudden spike in prices for liquified gas, which is widely used as automotive fuel.

  • Israeli expert panel advises 4th vaccine dose for adults

    An expert panel on Tuesday advised the Israeli government to begin offering a fourth vaccine dose to everyone over the age of 18, citing research showing it helps prevent COVID-19 infection and severe illness. The Health Ministry's director must approve the recommendation. Israel is already offering a second booster to everyone over the age of 60 and those at high risk as it struggles to contain a wave of infections fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

  • Supreme Court denies Republican leader McCarthy's challenge to House proxy voting

    Proxy voting allows lawmakers to cast votes through colleagues so they don't need to be in the House chamber.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech announce plans to test omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine in adult trials

    Pfizer and BioNTech will conduct three simultaneous trials in adults to determine if an omicron-specific vaccine is more effective than current shots.

  • Trump aides facing subpoenas from the January 6 committee are lining up for handouts from a conservative legal defense fund — but there's a catch to receive funding

    "We are certainly not going to assist anyone who agrees with the mission of the committee and is aiding and abetting the committee," fund chair Matt Schlapp said.

  • On hot mic, Biden calls Fox News reporter 'stupid son of a b****'

    President Biden was caught on a hot mic Monday appearing to call Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" in response to a question asked at the start of a White House event on lowering the prices of consumer goods.

  • Letters to the Editor: Jan. 25, 2022

    Readers share their views on fixing water problems we can solve; subsidies for fossil fuel companies; the U.S. justice system; and America's decline

  • Tucker Carlson again questions why the US would side with Ukraine over Russia

    Carlson has repeatedly sided with Russia over Ukraine. He said Putin was justified in building up troops along the border.

  • Republicans Mock Newt Gingrich Over Threat Of 'Jail' For Jan. 6 Panel

    The former House speaker said lawmakers investigating the U.S. Capitol riot “face a real risk of jail."

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Moment Trump Revealed His True Feelings About Don Jr.

    The late-night host said this moment suggests it might be time to ditch the family business.

  • Judge rejects effort by Trump ally Eastman to sideline Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    At issue are documents connected to John Eastman's work at Chapman University.

  • Voice of the people: Democrats hate now the very things they used to do

    The thing that continues to leap out at me is that all the things the Democrats now hate are the things they used when they were in power.