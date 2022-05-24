Ex-nurse aide sent to prison for Butler County sex crimes

May 23—A Middletown man already convicted in Warren County of having sexual contact with assisted living patients has been sentenced to an additional four years in prison for similar crimes in Butler County.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 60, who was a nurse aide, was indicted in November by a Butler County grand jury for rape and sexual battery for crimes he alleged committed between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5, 2018, and two counts of gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint for crimes allegedly committed on Dec. 26, 2013, according to court records.

Uwadiegwu in April pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition in Butler County Common Pleas Court. The remainder of the charges were dismissed.

Judge Michael Oster Jr. on Monday sentenced Uwadiegwu to 48 months in prison for sexual battery and 17 months for gross sexual imposition to run concurrent with the first charge. But the Butler County prison sentence will run consecutive to Uwadiegwu's sentence in Warren County.

Sentences from crimes committed in both counties mean Uwadiegwu will serve seven years in prison. He also will be classified as a Tier III sexual offender, which requires him to register his address with his local sheriff's office every 90 days for life.

Uwadiegwu was indicted in August by a Warren County grand jury on multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition. The indictment accused Uwadiegwu of having sexual contact with victims while working at a facility in Deerfield Twp. and Maineville. The crimes allegedly occurred in January 2021 and September 2020.

Uwadiegwu pleaded guilty in November in Warren County Common Pleas Court to two counts of gross sexual imposition. The other charges were dismissed.

Warren County Common Pleas Judge Donald Oda II sentenced Uwadiegwu to the maximum sentence of three years in prison — 18 months on each count.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said there are two victims in the Butler County case, one from Middletown and the other from Hamilton. Also, Uwadiegwu was not employed in health care facilities or nursing homes at the time of the crimes.

Uwadiegwu was providing nursing care in a person's home where he sexually assaulted her, Gmoser said. The victim is paraplegic, he said.

The second case stemmed from a "date" situation in which Uwadiegwu sexually assaulted the woman, Gmoser said.