Ex-nurse convicted of raping hospital patient in Independence gets 20-year sentence

A former hospital nurse was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison on a rape conviction that stemmed from an assault reported by a patient in Independence’s Centerpoint Medical Center in 2019.

Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel, 38, was found guilty of first-degree rape during a bench trial overseen by Jackson County Judge Jennifer Phillips in late November. Under Missouri law, Emmanuel faced a maximum term of life imprisonment.

Police were called to Centerpoint on the morning of June 16, 2019 after receiving a report of a sexual assault made by a patient receiving care there, according to court records. She told investigators Emmanuel had raped her the night before while she was sedated, around midnight, shortly after she had requested his assistance from her hospital bed.

The woman told police Emmanuel entered her room and began to touch her sexually after she had asked him to help clean her, court records state. He then allegedly pulled down his pants and raped her.

The woman told Emmanuel to stop more than once, she told investigators. Emmanuel replied: “no it’s okay we won’t get caught” and continued to assault her, a detective wrote in court documents.

After the assault, the victim said her hospital gown was used to wipe her down and then thrown in the trash as Emmanuel left the room.

Police also interviewed a hospital supervisor during the investigation. She told police the hospital patient was being treated with morphine and other drugs to help manage pain. The supervisor also informed detectives that Emmanuel was working in the hospital at the time as a”float nurse” hired in through an outside agency.