Ex-nurse convicted of two charges in death of patient

Good morning, readers. This is reporter Rachel Wegner with your Daily Briefing.

Former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught was convicted by a jury yesterday on charges of criminally negligent homicide and abuse of an impaired adult after a medication error contributed to the death of a patient in 2017.

The jury deliberated for approximately four hours in a trial closely watched by nurses and medical professionals from across the country, many worried Vaught's case could set a precedent for medical errors leading to criminal charges.

Ahead of the verdict Friday, Vaught said she had "zero regrets about telling the truth."

