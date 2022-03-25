Ex-nurse RaDonda Vaught found guilty on two charges in death of patient

A jury on Friday convicted former Nashville nurse RaDonda Vaught of criminally negligent homicide and abuse of an impaired adult after a medication error contributed to the death of a patient in 2017.

The jury deliberated for approximately four hours in a trial closely watched by nurses and medical professionals from across the country, many worried Vaught's case could set a precedent for medical errors leading to criminal charges.

Vaught, 38, was indicted in 2019 on two charges, reckless homicide and impaired adult abuse, in the death of Charlene Murphey at Vanderbilt University Medical Center just after Christmas 2017. Jury selection in her trial began Monday.

RaDonda Vaught and her attorney Peter Strianse listen as verdicts are read at the end of her trial in Nashville on March 25, 2022. She was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and abuse of an impaired adult after a medication error contributed to the death of a patient in 2017.

Criminally negligent homicide is a lesser included charge of reckless homicide under state law.

Murphey, 75, died at Vanderbilt on Dec. 27, 2017, after being injected with the wrong drug.

Murphey was supposed to receive a dose of Versed, a sedative, but was instead injected with vecuronium, which left her unable to breathe, prosecutors have said.

"I am just relieved that this portion of the process is over," Vaught told reporters after the verdict was read. "I hope that they (Murphey's family) are also just as relieved to be moving away from this process that has been held up in the legal system for four and a half years. I hope that they are able to find peace with the resolution of this process."

Prosecutors argued Vaught's actions were beyond the normal scope of an accident or mistake.

“RaDonda Vaught probably did not intend to kill Miss Murphey, but she made a knowing choice," Assistant District Attorney Brittani Flatt said Thursday during the state's closing arguments.

Prosecutors alleged Vaught consciously disregarded warnings and risks when she pulled the wrong medication from an electronic dispensing cabinet that required her to search for the drug by name, and is therefore culpable in Murphey's death.

"This wasn’t an accident or mistake as it’s been claimed. There were multiple chances for RaDonda Vaught to just pay attention," Assistant District Attorney Chad Jackson said in a rebuttal during closing arguments.

Defense attorney Peter Strianse shows RaDonda Vaught the documents to wave her right to testify during the third day of testimonies in the Vaught trial, at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville , Tenn., Thursday, March 24, 2022. Vaught is a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse who was charged in the death of a patient.

Vaught's defense argued that although Murphey's death is tragic and irreversible, the outsize consequence does not make Vaught's mistake a conscious, criminal act of homicide.

"I hope it doesn't set any legal precedent. I hope that this district attorney's office or other district attorney's office will not see this as open season on medical errors," defense attorney Peter Strianse said Friday.

When asked Friday after the verdict, prosecutors vehemently denied that this case was based on anything but the actions of one person.

"No. Absolutely not," Assistant District Attorney Debbie Housel said. "This is what RaDonda Vaught did, not the nursing community."

"We want Davidson County to know that we, as the DA's office do not prosecute on lies, we prosecute on the facts. The jury heard all the facts in this case, and they rendered a verdict accordingly, and we thank them for that," Jackson said.

But nurses in the gallery clearly disagreed.

Vaught has always taken responsibility for her actions, both immediately after Murphey suffered a cardiac arrest and she realized she may have given the wrong drug, and in every investigation since then.

"What struck me most about RaDonda Vaught's interviews was not her honest recitation of the facts ... but her genuine worry and concern about Charlene Murphey and concern for her family," Strianse said during the defense's closing statement Thursday. "She was not thinking about herself.

"She was a scapegoat."

Vaught was stripped of her license by the Tennessee Board of Nursing in July, after the board initially chose not to investigate the death.

Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Smith heard the case.

RaDonda Vaught speaks about her experience while waiting for the jury to finish deliberating her case at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 25, 2022.

Alternate jurors were dismissed and the jury charged with its duty just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, but remaining jurors chose to return early Friday morning to formally begin deliberations.

Throughout the week, they were a remarkably animated bunch, nodding along with witnesses for both sides, nudging each other, exchanging glances.

Among the final panel, now made of six men and six women, was both a practicing registered nurse and a former respiratory therapist, whose medical experience could impact their review of the case.

They elected the director of a nonprofit that works in prisons to be their foreperson.

Vaught case timeline: The RaDonda Vaught trial has begun. This timeline will help with the confusing case.

Nurses keep close watch: Nurses watching the RaDonda Vaught trial worry the case has already limited patient safety

Assistant District Attorneys Debbie Housel, Chad Jackson and Brittani Flatt prosecuted the case.

Murphey's family sat in the gallery all week, as did a collection of nurses and other medical professionals across the aisle gathered in support of Vaught.

The American Nurses Association on Wednesday released a statement of concern the trial could set a worrying precedent and discourage nurses from reporting errors. They worried the trend could ultimately hinder patient safety.

Sentencing in the case will be handled by Smith at a later date, likely in mid-May.

The District Attorney's office confirmed a conviction of criminally negligent homicide can carry 1-2 years of incarceration, the gross neglect charge could stretch from 3-6 years. The judge will determine whether the sentences, which could each run concurrently or consecutively, based on statutory guidelines.

