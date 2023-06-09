Ex-NYPD cop arrested for taking bribes from robbery crew targeting Asian-American biz owners

An NYPD detective took bribes from a violent robbery crew that largely targeted Asian-American small business owners, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Former NYPD Detective Saul De La Cruz allegedly took bribes from multiple members of the organization known as “The Enterprise” and in exchange, helped them evade arrest from about 2017 to 2022.

The crew’s still-at-large ringleader, Dagoberto Soto-Ramirez and his crew carried out “scores” of violent residential burglaries and home invasion robberies repeatedly targeting small business owners — the majority of them Asian-Americans, the feds said.

The group carefully chose their victims by stalking them, doing online research and compensating tipsters, according to court documents.

Armed with guns and other weapons, the crooks stole money, jewelry and other property from dozens of families’ homes in New York and multiple other states, according to the White Plains federal court indictments.

Their schemes also included fraud, identity theft, transporting, selling and receiving stolen property across state lines, along with money laundering.

“Violent criminal acts like the type alleged today are a disgrace,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement.

“When such behavior involves a former police officer who shamelessly exploits their position of power for personal gain, it erodes public trust in law enforcement and tarnishes the reputations of the many thousands of women and men who honorably serve New Yorkers each day,” she added.

De La Cruz, 31, who went by “Nene” and “Venom” within the crime organization, was arrested Thursday morning and hit with one count of racketeering conspiracy and faces up to 20 years in prison.

“He maintains his innocence and I look forward to mapping a vigorous defense in this case,” his attorney Howard Tanner said.

The eight-year NYPD veteran most recently worked as a field intelligence officer for the 100th precinct in Queens, police sources previously said. De La Cruz voluntarily retired in December 2022, according to his lawyer.

In November 2022, De La Cruz was suspended without pay when the FBI opened an investigation into his account of an off-duty gunfight he was involved in in Queens.

Soto-Ramirez, 41, of the Bronx, and his three crew members from Queens — Edwin Rodriguez-Genao, 48, Santiago Xavier Maldonado, 43, and Diego Muelas-Gonzalez, 26 — were also indicted on one count of racketeering conspiracy.

The feds slapped Soto-Ramirez with additional charges including two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and two counts of possession of a firearm which was brandished, for two gunpoint home invasion robberies he allegedly carried out in Queens.

Soto-Ramirez remains on the loose. Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.