Ex-NYPD cop shoots driver in Brooklyn road rage clash triggered by cut-off

A Brooklyn road rage incident that ended with a retired NYPD cop shooting a stranger was sparked by one of the drivers cutting the other off, police said Wednesday.

The former cop got into a clash with a 22-year-old driver in Brighton Beach at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police and sources said.

The drivers began cutting in front of one another before quickly hitting the brakes — also called “brake checking.”

As the conflict boiled over, the retired cop pulled out his gun and shot the man in the leg on Coney Island Ave. near Brighton Beach Ave., police sources said.

Medics took rushed the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

The retired officer has not yet been charged.