Ex-NYPD detective Joseph Franco on trial for framing people and making bogus arrests

A fired NYPD detective went on trial in Manhattan Thursday, accused of sending innocent people in prison because he lied in the line of duty.

Assistant District Attorney Samantha Dworkin told jurors in her opening argument that Joseph Franco’s alleged fabrications “led to the wrongful arrest, indictment, and convictions of the very New Yorkers he was duty-bound to protect and serve.”

The former Narcotics Borough Manhattan South detective, who the NYPD fired in May 2020, is accused of framing at least five people for selling drugs between February 2017 and April 2018. Three of them pleaded guilty and two served more than a year in jail.

Prosecutors said Franco lied in official paperwork and grand jury testimony. They allege he memorialized made-up events in his colleagues’ paperwork by lying to them, jeopardizing their jobs, too.

Dworkin told the court that Franco’s job on the plainclothes team he worked with was to lurk in the shadows as cops surveilled potential drug buys at public housing developments in Manhattan.

“It was Franco’s job to hide in plain sight,” the prosecutor said, adding it was not uncommon for him to “be alone where no one knew where he was or what he could see.”

Dworkin said Franco got caught when a Manhattan prosecutor handling a case in April 2018 found flaws in the narcotics cop’s version of events when he claimed to witness a woman sell cocaine at a building’s entrance.

When the prosecutor backtracked and sought to corroborate Franco’s detective work with surveillance video, they couldn’t find any evidence of the deal.

“From there, the dominoes started to fall,” Dworkin said.

Jurors did not hear about more than 400 cases dismissed by district attorneys since allegations against Franco first came to light in 2019, including 107 in Manhattan. Prosecutors said the ex-cop made over 100 arrests over his 20-year career and assisted in thousands.

Franco’s lawyer Howard Tanner said his client was guilty of nothing more than potentially making some mistakes.

“You’re not taking binoculars and looking into a building. You’re blending in,” Tanner said in his opening argument. “Paperwork is sometimes filled out hours later. He’s gonna be held to a standard of being a human tape recorder?”

Tanner compared the work undercover narcotics cops do to “a game of telephone,” in which details get lost.

“By the time you get to the last person … things sort of get jumbled up a little bit,” Tanner said. “Things get lost in translation.”

Franco has pleaded not guilty to six counts of perjury, 15 counts of offering a false instrument, and five counts of official misconduct. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.