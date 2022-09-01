Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to record 10 years in prison for Jan. 6 riot

A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault a police officer trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • WH says it ‘hit a nerve’ as the Biden administration calls out ‘MAGA Republicans’

    During the White House briefing on Thursday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden’s increased criticism of “MAGA Republicans” as extreme has “hit a nerve” with them.

  • Retired NY cop gets 10 years in prison, longest sentence yet in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    Thomas Webster, a retired police officer and Marine veteran, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacking an officer on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • ‘I love you’: Florida deputy tears up as daughter answers his final call before retirement

    After 29 years of service, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dominic Piscitello signed off of his final call before retirement on Wednesday and a very special person was there to answer him: His daughter.

  • Former NYPD officer faces sentencing for Jan. 6 riot

    The Justice Department is seeking its longest sentencing yet in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Pennsylvania Teen Kidnapped By Mother's Ex-Boyfriend Found In New York

    A 13-year-old girl named Janae Kalia-Henry is back home and safe after authorities brought her abductor to justice.

  • Times Square a gun free zone as new NY gun law takes effect

    Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of Times Square, there are now signs proclaiming the bustling Crossroads of the World a "Gun-Free Zone."

  • Broadcast Networks So Far Are Holding Off On Carrying Joe Biden’s Primetime Speech

    UPDATED, with speech excerpts: President Joe Biden will deliver a speech in Philadelphia tonight on the “continued battle for the soul of the nation,” and while cable networks and news streaming channels will cover the address, broadcast networks have so far yet to announce plans to carry it. Those plans could still change at the […]

  • Volvo Cars to close China plant due coronavirus restrictions

    OSLO (Reuters) -Sweden's Volvo Cars will temporarily close its plant in the Chinese city of Chengdu due to local coronavirus restrictions, a company spokesperson said on Thursday. Volvo's plant in Daqing had also been affected by a lockdown in recent days, he added.

  • Trump appeared to undermine his own claim that the FBI planted classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

    In criticizing the way FBI handled evidence in its Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump appeared to admit in his Truth Social post that it wasn't planted.

  • Judge sentences driver to 20-27 years for 120-mph Charlotte crash that killed five

    Dakeia Charles’ guilty plea comes at a time when speeding continues to claim scores of lives on North Carolina roads.

  • Judge again rules Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify in Georgia election probe

    A federal judge on Thursday ruled that constitutional protections don't shield U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham from testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.

  • Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe

    Lawyers for John Eastman, a lead architect of some of Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, said Wednesday they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal election interference in Georgia. Charles Burnham and Harvey Silverglate confirmed in a statement that Eastman had appeared before the panel in Fulton County, complying with a summons from the district attorney. Eastman is one of a number of Trump advisers, attorneys and allies whose testimony Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sought to compel in the case.

  • Judge appears open to special master in Trump documents probe

    A federal judge Thursday appeared to give a boost to former President Donald Trump’s hopes for appointing an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI, questioning the Justice Department’s arguments that Trump couldn’t make the request and that it would needlessly delay its investigation.

  • Indiana court sides with Catholic diocese in teacher firing

    The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that religious freedom rights protect the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis from being sued by a teacher who was fired from his job at a Catholic high school for being in a same-sex marriage. Joshua Payne-Elliott argued in his lawsuit that archdiocese leaders wrongfully forced his firing in 2019 from his job of 13 years as a world language and social studies teacher at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis by mandating that all Catholic schools under its purview enforce a morality clause barring employees from entering into same-sex marriages. The state Supreme Court decision said religious institutions had the First Amendment right to decide matters of church governance for themselves.

  • Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to record 10 years for Jan. 6 riot

    A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is the longest so far among roughly 250 people who have been punished for their conduct during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge and the first to present a self-defense argument.

  • Former Trump-era White House lawyers to appear before grand jury probing Jan.6 -sources

    The two former top White House lawyers during the Trump administration are expected to appear before a grand jury on Friday that is probing events related to Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, sources familiar with the matter said. Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel, and former White House Deputy Counsel Pat Philbin will appear as witnesses, after they were previously subpoenaed to answer questions that will assist with the Justice Department's ongoing investigation. The anticipated appearance of Cipollone and Philbin, which was reported earlier by ABC News, will mark the most high-profile witnesses to date who have been summoned to provide testimony to the grand jury.

  • Michael Cohen believes Trump is likely keeping copies of top-secret documents at his children's homes, Bedminster, and Trump Tower

    Cohen's comments came a day after the Justice Department released a photo showing an array of top-secret documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Feds Arrest Oath Keepers Leader Who Tried to Overturn Election Using ‘Lord of the Rings’

    Shelby Tauber/ReutersKellye SoRelle, a member of Lawyers for Trump and interim leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, was arrested Thursday morning on conspiracy charges related to the Capitol riot, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. SoRelle, who attempted to sue every member of Congress, every governor, and every secretary of state in a lawsuit that justified overturning the election using Lord of the Rings logic, was arrested in Junction, Texas. She is expected to appear l

  • 'Crushed' by 2 papacies, John Paul I's death eclipsed life

    The moment that the black wall telephone rang early on the morning of Sept. 29, 1978, in Stefania Falasca's Rome apartment is imprinted in her mind. “But he's already dead!” Falasca recalled her bewildered father exclaiming. Like countless others around the globe, her father struggled to comprehend how 65-year-old John Paul I, elected as pontiff barely a month earlier — on Aug. 26, 1978 — could be dead, and confusedly first thought of Pope Paul VI, who had died in early August at age 80.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) says Florida will protect physicians who say “what the government thinks is misinformation.”

    Governor Ron DeSantis called on the Florida Legislature to protect health care practitioners’ freedom of speech and bolster patient access to and education of COVID-19 treatments through the right to prescribe. The Free Speech of Health Care Practitioners Act, House Bill 687, and Senate Bill 1184, would solidify these rights for both patients and health care workers. “Despite ongoing health care practitioner shortages across the nation, these crucial frontline workers continue to face threats to their licenses if they dissent from the prevailing narrative of the medical establishment,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.