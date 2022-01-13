Ex-NYPD sergeant busted in Tekashi69 investigation gets probation for transporting heroin

A former NYPD sergeant busted ferrying drugs for the Nine Trey Bloods gang during the investigation of rapper Tekashi69 was sentenced to no jail time Thursday by a Manhattan judge who said she’d turned her life around.

Arlicia Robinson, 41, sobbed as Manhattan Federal Court Judge Alvin Hellerstein imposed the merciful sentence of four years of supervised release on the single mom of three.

Robinson lived a double life in 2017 and 2018, while serving as a sergeant overseeing 22 housing projects in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Williamsburg, and Downtown Brooklyn. But when not on patrol, she was the girlfriend of Aaron “Bat” Young, who is now serving 20 years in prison for his leadership role in Nine Trey, of which Tekashi69 was a member. Through Young she met Kristian Cruz, a “five-star general” in the gang who estimated he sold $2 to $3 million in heroin and fentanyl.

Cruz testified during a trial of Nine Trey gangsters that Robinson was at one point his girlfriend and that she ferried drugs for him because she drew less attention.

“I know now and I always will that what I did was wrong,” Robinson told the court during her virtual sentencing. “I take full responsibility for my poor decision making and behavior. I was not thinking clearly and was not thinking straight.”

After witnessing a rival dealer shoot Young in March 2018, prosecutors say Robinson lied about it to the NYPD and a grand jury. That year, the Nine Trey gang turned on itself amid disputes about how to split Tekashi’s rap earnings and other beefs.

Robinson was arrested ferrying a package of what she thought was at least 100 grams of smack from the Bronx to Manhattan on July 25, 2018. It was a setup prosecutors described as a “reverse sting.”

The bust was a small episode in the stunning Nine Trey takedown that resulted in Tekashi’s arrest in November 2018. The Bushwick-born rapper cooperated with the feds against his former fellow gang members, testifying during a sensational trial. Tekashi received a light sentence of two years behind bars and has returned to a music career. His old friends are all serving lengthy sentences.

Attorney Justine Harris asked Hellerstein to consider how Robinson’s traumatic upbringing fueled a lifelong struggle with drug addiction.

“Her both parents died when she was 7. She was raised by a series of different loving family members but very unstable home situations. She was a victim as a child of repeated sexual abuse and assault between the ages of 9 and 13,” the lawyer said.

Federal guidelines recommended Robinson serve five years, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Sebastian Swett asked Hellerstein to consider three to six months. The prosecutor conceded that Robinson’s case was unique and that her relationship with Young was plagued by mental manipulation and physical abuse.

“He is a dangerous and destructive man. I don’t think you can overstate, you know, just how dangerous he is,” Swett said of Young. “We can vouch for the fact that he was a bad, bad man.”

Hellerstein acknowledged that Robinson never directly abused her position as a cop while moonlighting as a drug mule.

“All of us have an inner turmoil that can prevent correct decision-making. And sometimes, that inner turmoil rises to such a degree because of the deprivations of life and childhood and abuse and the like that robs an individual of being able to make an autonomous decision. It’s very hard to find a condition of life more difficult than the conditions Ms. Robinson went through,” said Hellerstein.

“One of the purposes of punishment is to rehabilitate a person. You’ve shown, Ms. Robinson, your own rehabilitation — even before your punishment — by choosing a life of helping others and supporting your family and your children. And making yourself clean and strong to do those things is highly commendable.”