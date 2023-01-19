Ex-NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association boss Ed Mullins pleads guilty to stealing from union

The disgraced former head of the NYPD sergeants union, Ed Mullins, pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud Thursday for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in union members’ dues.

Mullins appeared in Manhattan Federal Court around 3:30 p.m. to enter his plea. He surrendered in February on charges he plundered more than $1 million from his union’s bank accounts and was released on a $250,000 personal recognizance bond. He’s been in plea talks for several months, according to court records.

The incendiary ex-union boss was accused of defrauding his members by billing them for meals at high-end restaurants, designer clothing, jewelry, home appliances, a relative’s college tuition, and other personal expenses.

He did so by submitting false paperwork to the Sergeants Benevolent Association seeking reimbursement for bills between 2017 and October 2020 that were dishonestly classified as legitimate SBA expenditures, the feds’ case charged.

Mullins charged extra and pocketed the change, according to the charges.

He changed a $45.92 charge to an $845.92 charge at a wine bar in New Jersey in April 2021. He also inflated a $609.89 check to a $909.89 bill at a steakhouse and a $185.88 charge at a supermarket on Long Island to a $685.88 charge at an Italian restaurant in Manhattan, court records.

Authorities said that the money came from a fund comprised almost entirely of member dues. The SBA is the fifth-largest police union in the country.

The longtime union boss stepped down from his post of 19 years during the FBI probe. He joined the NYPD in 1982 and became a sergeant in 1993. He was elected SBA president in 2002. Records show that Mullins earned $88,757 from the union in 2018, on top of his NYPD salary of $130,542.

Mullins’ federal case and resignation followed a series of scandals. The firebrand was accused of making racist, homophobic, and misogynist comments on several occasions — like referring to Black football player Trevor Bates as a “wild animal” and the city health commissioner a “b----h” over a dispute about wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September 2021, he was accused at an NYPD trial of violating departmental rules when he posted a police report about the arrest of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara, on Twitter. She was busted for blocking traffic near Union Square in a protest over the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020.