Ex-NYPD sergeants union leader Ed Mullins stripped of shield and gun amid FBI probe

Rocco Parascandola, Thomas Tracy, Chris Sommerfeldt and John Annese, New York Daily News
·4 min read

NEW YORK — Former police Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins filed for retirement after being stripped of his gun and shield Wednesday, one day after the FBI raided the union’s headquarters and his Long Island home.

A source said the federal investigation centered on suspected misuse of union funds. The Sergeants Benevolent Association cannot provide an attorney for Mullins because the firebrand sergeant is being investigated for stealing from the union, sources said.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the Mullins probe began as a joint effort between the feds and NYPD Internal Affairs.

“The NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau and the FBI work jointly on a task force. As a result of that work, you saw some of the investigative powers being exercised yesterday,” Shea said at a morning news conference. “It is an ongoing case, and I will not comment any further.”

A police source said the investigation, which was not publicly known until the raid, had long been in the works.

“They have been building this case internally and externally for a while,” the source said.

Internal Affairs has been investigating Mullins for his toxic tweets for more than a year. But it was unclear if Mullins’ social media antics were part of the FBI investigation.

For the last several weeks, Mullins had backed away from the union’s day-to-day operations and frequently traveled to Florida and the West Coast, one source said. It was not immediately clear if the trips factor into the FBI investigation.

A separate source said the Southern District of New York’s public corruption unit is handling the Mullins probe. The prominent team of federal prosecutors launched a major bribery investigation of the the upper ranks of the NYPD in 2016.

An NYPD spokeswoman confirmed Mullins was officially on modified duty. But sources said he filed for retirement, initiating a process that requires a 30-day notice. Mullins cashed in accrued vacation time, meaning he’ll likely never work another shift, the sources said.

He joined the the NYPD in 1982 and became a sergeant in 1993.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association’s executive board wrote members late Tuesday that it had asked Mullins to resign, citing the “uncertainty” and “severity” of the FBI probe.

But a source close to that decision said Mullins wasn’t pushed out.

“The board didn’t ask Mullins to resign. Mullins told them to ask him to resign. It’s his board. It’s a weak board,” the source said. “He went to them and said, ‘Ask me to resign.’ ”

Mullins, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, has a well-established reputation for racist, obscene tweets slamming political leaders. He was already facing an internal NYPD probe for his Twitter antics, which included publicly posting the arrest record of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter.

NYPD prosecutors have argued the move amounted to an “abuse of authority.”

Mullins is also facing internal charges for firing off tweets calling Bronx Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres “a first-class whore” and former city Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot “a bitch.”

Mullins and his attorney could not be reached for comment.

Multiple sources told The News that Mullins’ successor as union president, Sgt. Vincent Vallelong, will be “less bombastic.”

Vallelong was the union’s vice president before the FBI raid and next in the line of succession, a source with knowledge of the fallout said.

“He’s a very good guy and a serious cop,” the source said. “He has a whole different style of operating. He’s less bombastic and more about business.”

Vallelong joined the department in 1990 and worked in Brooklyn and Manhattan before becoming more involved in the union. Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

While Vallelong doesn’t have Mullins’ acid tongue, he also frequently takes to Twitter to lambaste de Blasio and other prominent politicians — particularly City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. In April, he bashed Johnson, D-Manhattan, on Twitter for riding the Cyclone at Coney Island while gun violence plagued the city, posting a meme with the faces of Johnson and de Blasio, superimposed on Teletubbies, going down a slide.

“You do realize there are many political figures throughout history that have eaten cake while the citizens suffered!” he wrote about Johnson. “I would love to say what I really feel about this fraud but there is a weaselly little LT monitoring this just waiting to file a log! #unfitcory #alwayswatching.”

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zodiac Killer, Long-Sought Bay Area Serial Murderer, Identified By Cold-Case Task Force

    A cold-case task force led by former FBI agents and retired law enforcement officials claims they have finally uncovered the identity of the mysterious Zodiac Killer. The arch criminal terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s in a series of random murders, but grew in notoriety because of his cryptic notes to authorities and media. […]

  • Here’s what Texas Governor Greg Abbott said about shooting at Timberview High School

    “We grieve for everyone who has been harmed or impacted by this in any way whatsoever. And we as state, working with the local communities, will do everything possible to ensure that the shooter is swiftly and effectively prosecuted,” Gov. Abbott said.

  • A Black man was shot dead in Oregon after hitting on a white man's girlfriend in a 'respectful' manner, DA says

    Barry Washington Jr. and Ian Cranston got into a fight after Washington hit on Cranston's girlfriend outside a nightclub, the district attorney said.

  • Heavily armed Mexican cartel 'taunting' US soldiers at border, Texas authorities say

    MISSION, Texas — Mexican cartel members dressed in military-like outfits and toting AK-47 rifles have been taunting U.S. soldiers assigned to the southern border, an unprecedented act of aggression, Texas authorities say.

  • Hialeah Middle School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Having Affair With 14-Year-Old Former Student

    Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, was booked into jail in Miami-Dade Monday night.

  • Brian Laundrie flew home to Florida during cross-country road trip with Gabby Petito to 'empty and close' storage unit: lawyer

    Laundrie left "to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip," a lawyer said.

  • Student Opens Fire After Fight at Texas High School, Multiple Hurt

    Twitter/NBC DFWPolice have arrested an 18-year-old student after he allegedly got into a fight at a North Texas high school on Wednesday morning, then drew a gun and opened fire.The Arlington Police Department said that three students and one 25-year-old adult were injured in an incident that forced hundreds of students and staff at Mansfield Timberview High School into lockdown. A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition, while the other three are in good condition or have already been treated.

  • Brian Laundrie's sister says he flew home August 17, a few days after the police stopped him and Gabby Petito after a fight in Utah

    "He was telling me where they were going next. I FaceTimed with Gabby and the kids on that trip," Cassie Laundrie said.

  • Ozarks home where woman was reportedly kept partially nude in cage burns to ground

    The fire Monday night occurred at a home in Windyville, Missouri, belonging to James Phelps. He is charged with kidnapping in the case of Cassidy Rainwater, who has been missing since late August

  • Nuns Raped Girls With Crucifixes as Female Pedophilia Was Covered Up by the Church

    Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur

  • Largest human trafficking sting in Ohio history nets 161, including city councilman

    The sting was intended to create a deterrent for those who seek sex for pay or profit, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

  • Man Arrested After Shooting At Car Thieves

    Read and learn, everyone…

  • A woman whose violent arrest at a vigil for a police murder victim went viral says 50 officers have since contacted her on Tinder

    Patsy Stevenson called the series of officer trying to reach her via the dating app an "intimidation thing."

  • Daughter Stabs Elderly Father and His Girlfriend to Death in Waterfront Jersey Shore Home, Cops Say

    Ocean County Prosecutor’s OfficeA Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for fatally stabbing her elderly father and his girlfriend inside their upscale bayfront home at the Jersey Shore last Wednesday, authorities said.Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder for the “targeted attack” of her 87-year-old father, John Enders, and his 75-year-old girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors, who have yet to reveal a motive

  • School shooting suspect becomes upset during brawl trial

    The preliminary stage of jury selection in the trial of the Florida school massacre suspect on charges that he attacked a jail guard concluded Wednesday, but not before attorneys clashed over whether Nikolas Cruz should be allowed to draw using colored pencils to avoid getting upset. Prosecutor Maria Schneider accused Cruz’s attorneys of giving him the colored pencils to make the suspected killer of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in February 2018 appear sympathetic before the prospective jurors. Cruz's attorneys gave him the pencils after the 23-year-old became visibly upset when a woman in Wednesday's first group of 32 prospects began crying after seeing him — the third time that happened over two days of preliminary screening.

  • Police investigating possible incident inside Clovis West locker room

    Action News learned of the incident that happened two weeks ago, involving male students in the locker room.

  • Serial killer lured by fake social account gets 160 years

    A New Jersey man who used dating apps to lure and kill three women five years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 160 years in prison after a trial in which it was revealed that friends of one victim did their own detective work on social media to ferret out the suspect. Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 25, sat motionless as the judge gave the sentence in state court in Newark. The sentencing was preceded by emotional statements by family members of victims Robin West and Sarah Butler.

  • Off death row and seeking justice

    Robert DuBoise was 18 years old when he was sentenced to death. Almost 40 years later, he's a free man and suing the people who had him put away.Driving the news: DuBoise is suing Tampa Police after he says officers conspired to falsify evidence to have him wrongfully convicted of murder and rape of Barbara Grams in the 1980s, Creative Loafing reports.He's also suing the dentist who claimed a bite mark on the victim matched DuBoise's teeth. DuBoise's lawyers say Richard Souviron knew there were

  • Man accused of killing 8 won't face death penalty in Texas

    A man accused of fatally shooting his estranged ex-girlfriend, her husband and six children, including his own son, at a Houston home will not face the death penalty, authorities said. David Conley, 54, was charged with capital murder in the deadly rampage at his former girlfriend's home in northwest Harris County on Aug. 8, 2015, according to the Houston Chronicle. Nathaniel was Conley’s son from his relationship with Valerie Jackson, while the Jacksons were the parents of the other five children, authorities said.

  • Minnesota court denies Chauvin's request for public defender

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday denied former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s request to have a public defender represent him as he appeals his murder conviction and sentence in the death of George Floyd. The state's high court said Chauvin has not established that he is entitled to a public defender. The justices made that decision after reviewing information about Chauvin's debts and assets, as well as the Office of the Minnesota Appellate Public Defender's prior determination that Chauvin was ineligible, Chief Justice Lorie Gildea wrote.