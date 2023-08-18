Ex-NYPD top cop Bernie Kerik fingered as co-conspirator in Trump’s Georgia election interference case

Disgraced onetime NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik has been identified as one of the 30 co-conspirators included in former President Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia’s Fulton County, an attorney for Kerik confirmed.

Kerik, who served three years in federal prison for felony tax fraud, is the person identified as co-conspirator 5 in the case.

The ex-top cop and longtime ally of Rudy Giuliani is accused of taking part in several meetings with lawmakers in Pennsylvania and Arizona as part of the effort to create slates of fake pro-Trump electors from states President Biden won in the 2020 election.

Kerik is also said to have attended a White House meeting with a group of Republican Pennsylvania state legislators, along with Trump, Giuliani and ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Defense attorney Tim Parlatore Friday confirmed that Kerik appears to be co-conspirator 5 in the case filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, although he says he should not have been named in the sprawling indictment.

Among the other co-conspirators are right-wing legal activist Tim Fitton, Trump political adviser Boris Epshteyn and Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, CNN said.

The unindicted people could still face criminal charges and may come under pressure to cooperate with prosecutors to avoid being charged.

The co-conspirators are in addition to Trump’s 18 co-defendants, who have all been criminally charged in the sweeping racketeering case that accuses them of helping the former president stay in power by attempting to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election.

Giuliani is one of the co-defendants in the Fulton County case, along with Meadows, right-wing law professor John Eastman and ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark. All of the defendants have been ordered to turn themselves in to Atlanta authorities by Aug. 25.

Kerik was sentenced to four years in prison in 2010 after pleading guilty to eight felony charges for offenses including failure to pay taxes and lying to White House officials during a failed nomination to be Homeland Security secretary.

The federal case centered on charges that he scored $250,000 in renovations for his Bronx apartment from a reputedly mobbed-up construction company in exchange for helping the company bid for city contracts.

Kerik served three years in prison before being released in 2013. He became a close ally of Giuliani, who originally named him NYPD commissioner during his stint as mayor.

Trump pardoned Kerik in February 2020 and he went on to play a major role in Trump’s campaign and the effort to overturn his loss in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 attack.

Kerik was not named as a co-conspirator in the federal Jan. 6 case filed by special counsel Jack Smith.

Smith identified six unindicted co-conspirators in that case. Giuliani has been identified as co-conspirator 1 in the Smith indictment.

Trump has pleaded not guilty. U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan plans to set a trial date at an Aug. 28 hearing.