Ex-NYPD union president expected to be charged with federal crimes

Anthony DeStefano
Corky Siemaszko and Jonathan Dienst and Marlene Lenthang
·2 min read

Former New York City police union president Ed Mullins is expected to be charged Wednesday in connection with a raid last year on his home and union office, according to multiple police sources.

Mullins resigned in October as head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) and retired from the NYPD in November following the raids.

The FBI confirmed that Mullins was in custody as of midmorning Wednesday.

However, the nature and timing of the charges aren't immediately clear.

The union did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

At the time of the raid, the union’s executive board said in a letter to SBA members that “the nature and scope of this criminal investigation has yet to be determined.”

“However, it is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation. We have no reason to believe that any other member of the SBA is involved or targeted in this matter,” the board said in the message.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association represents about 13,000 active and retired NYPD sergeants and controls a $264 million retirement fund.

Mullins is a controversial figure in New York City, notorious for his clashes with police and city leaders and sparking outrage with his incendiary tweets.

His tweets have included calling a City Council member a “first class whore” and calling a former health commissioner a “b----.”

In another tweet speaking on the 2014 officer-involved shooting death of Michael Brown, a Black teenager, and the protests that followed after, he wrote: “Ferguson, Missouri was a lie and a nation of police have been under attack ever since.”

Last year’s raids came after an NYPD internal trial against Mullins for a slew of administrative charges, including for tweeting the arrest record for then Mayor Bill De Blasio’s daughter. He was found guilty and docked 70 vacation days in that case.

Mullins was elected to president of the SBA in 2002. Under his leadership, the union successfully negotiated contracts with the city that resulted in 40 percent wage increases. He joined the NYPD in 1982, according to his official biography.

He was also an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump and has made brash comments on several conservative news outlets.

Despite running the union full-time, he was allowed to retain his sergeant position and salaries from the union and police department under city law. In total in 2020, he raked in more than $220,000 between the two, per public records.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen

    ABUJA (Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson is close to a vaccine licensing deal with South African group Aspen Pharmacare, a senior J&J executive told a conference in Nigeria on Wednesday. "We are at the advanced stages of a potential licensing agreement with Aspen and we are really hopeful it will be finalised," said Stacy Meyer, J&J's Vice President Global Public Health, Operations and Partnerships. In November, Aspen signed non-binding terms with subsidiaries of J&J, saying this was a step towards a licensing deal for Aspen to package and sell J&J's's COVID-19 vaccine in Africa.

  • Swiss to donate up to 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Switzerland will donate up to 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries by the middle of this year, having secured more than enough to cover its own population of around 8.7 million, the government said on Wednesday. Around 34 million doses of vaccine will be available to Switzerland in 2022 - 20 million in the first half of the year and 14 million in the second, the cabinet said. "The priority is for the donation of vaccines that are surplus to requirements to run via the multilateral mechanism of the COVAX Initiative," the government added in a statement.

  • Woman tries hiring hitman on Facebook to kill children’s father, Kentucky police say

    The woman offered cash in her attempts to have the victim killed, cops say.

  • Trial of Cayce doctor accused of killing medical salesman in home begins in Lexington

    Doctor Adam Lazzarini made national headlines after being charged with a shooting in his home. Wednesday’s testimony began with the defense and prosecutors questioned a former babysitter for Lazzarini about drugs.

  • Italy reports 49,040 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 252 deaths

    Italy reported 49,040 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 60,029 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 252 from 322. Italy has registered 153,764 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.6 million cases to date.

  • Fossil of largest Jurassic pterosaur found on Skye

    A student on a field trip finds the world's largest complete fossil of a 170-million-year-old pterosaur.

  • Oklahoma House candidate sorry for intoxication that caused ‘berating’ middle-school-aged girls

    A U.S. House candidate in Oklahoma has apologized after reports that she became intoxicated at a Valentine's Day weekend sleepover for middle-school-aged girls, berated several of the children and vomited in a hamper.

  • Antisemitic flyers distributed in Texas city where 4 were held hostage at synagogue

    Antisemitic and white separatist flyers were distributed in Colleyville, Texas, over the weekend, more than a month after four people were held hostage in one of the city's synagogues.

  • NYC Mayor Wants to End Vaccination Rule for Restaurants, Bars

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams said he wants the city to move in the next few weeks toward phasing out the proof-of-vaccination requirement for restaurants, bars and other indoor spaces. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN

  • This Historic, 500-Year-Old English Manor Just Hit the Market for $17.5 Million

    Living in the 12-bedroom estate is like stepping back centuries in time—with modern comforts.

  • Petrol prices hit new high amid Ukraine tensions

    UK gas and fuel prices continue to rise as Russia-Ukraine tensions worsen.

  • Senate hopeful headed to Mar-a-Lago slams Dems over Jan. 6

    A Republican front-runner in Nevada's U.S. Senate race who plans to co-host a fundraiser with former President Donald Trump this week says Democrats and the press are exaggerating the magnitude of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Adam Laxalt is one of several swing-state candidates deepening their ties to Trump despite intra-party rifts that have arisen since the former president falsely claimed former Vice President Mike Pence could have overturned the 2020 election and attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his role in the certification process.

  • China says Taiwan is 'not Ukraine'

    STORY: The comments come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flagged the risk for Taiwan in a warning last week about the damaging worldwide consequences if Western nations failed to fulfil their promises to support Ukraine's independence.China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity near the self-governing island over the past two years, though Taiwan has reported no recent unusual manoeuvres by Chinese forces as tension over Ukraine has spiked.Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying dismissed any link between the issues of Ukraine and Taiwan."Taiwan is not Ukraine," she said. "Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China. This is an indisputable legal and historical fact."Taiwan's government strongly opposes China's territorial claims.

  • Colorado plastic surgeon, nurse anesthetist charged with manslaughter in botched breast surgery

    A plastic surgeon and a nurse anesthetist in Colorado are now facing criminal charges in connection to a disastrous breast augmentation surgery that led to a young woman’s death in October 2020. Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, underwent the procedure at Dr. Geoffrey Kim’s Colorado Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery in Greenwood Village on Aug. 1, 2019. After receiving anesthesia, she reportedly experienced two cardiac arrests and ended up with brain damage.

  • Gangs control who eats at Mississippi jail, monitor says

    Gangs inside a Mississippi jail often determine whether other inmates receive meals, a court-appointed monitor testified in a federal court hearing. Elizabeth Simpson testified Tuesday that staffing shortages are so severe at Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center that gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of life, including whether some inmates get to eat, WLBT-TV reported. A former administrator of the jail, Maj. Kathryn Bryan, learned staff would put food on carts to take to the jail's housing units and would let the inmates distribute it, Simpson said.

  • Disabled woman found in tow yard after mom left her in car for 9 days, WA cops say

    The 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in a serious medical condition, police said.

  • Police: Remains found in Maryland backyard identified as Delaware woman missing since 2020

    The woman, identified as 41-year-old Jennifer Leyanna of Felton, has been missing since October 2020, police said.

  • Suspects in red car robbed a group then kidnapped, sexually assaulted NC teen, police say

    Sheriff’s deputies in Davidson County found the 17-year-old girl and returned her to Charlotte, police say.

  • Trump Organization, longtime CFO ask for fraud charges to be dropped

    The Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, its longtime chief financial officer, are pressing for fraud charges against them to be dropped after New York prosecutors last summer charged them with conspiracy and fraud.Last summer, New York prosecutors alleged a scheme had been orchestrated by Weisselberg to enrich himself and "other Trump Organization executives" through unreported income, further claiming that between 2005 and 2017, $1.7...

  • The real reason Putin played a pussycat during the Trump presidency

    The real reason Putin played a pussycat during the Trump presidency