Ex-Obama Adviser Stole From Charter School Network, U.S. Says

(Bloomberg) -- A former Obama White House official was charged by federal prosecutors with stealing $218,000 from a charter school network he founded.

Seth Andrew is accused by prosecutors in New York with wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements to a financial institution, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement.

Andrew, 42, served during former President Barack Obama’s second term as a senior adviser in the Office of Educational Technology.

He was arrested in New York on Tuesday and will appear in court later in the day.

