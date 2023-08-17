Ex-Ocala police officer arrested, accused of aggravated stalking/dating violence

A former Ocala police officer was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated stalking (dating violence.)

Natawi Nikquan Chin, 27, had his first appearance hearing Thursday in front of County Judge LeAnn Mackey-Barnes at the county jail.

His attorney, Jimmie Sparrow, asked the judge to release Chin on his own recognizance or at least grant a reasonable bail. The Ocala lawyer said Chin has no criminal history, is not a flight risk, is a public servant, and was fired from his job and therefore has no income. Chin was fired on the day of his arrest.

Sparrow said that as a condition of his bond, Chin would have no contact with the victim or witnesses. Sparrow told the court the victim didn't report the allegations and told him (meaning Chin) that an investigation had been launched against him.

Assistant State Attorney Lillian Rozsa urged the judge to follow the bond schedule. Rozsa said the allegations against Chin are serious — he's accused of threatening to shoot up the victim's residence.

The judge set bail at $5,000. If he posts a bond and is released, she said, the former officer cannot have any contact with the victim, is forbidden to posses any firearms or weapons, is not allowed to go within 500 feet of the victim's residence or work, and can have no contact with her.

"You're held to a higher level," the judge told Chin.

His next court appearance is in September. Prosecutors said that, as is customary, they're reviewing pending cases involving Chin to see if there's anything wrong with them. So far, there has been no indications of any problems.

Marion County Sheriff's Office investigation

The investigation began late last month when Sgt. Erik Dice of the Marion County Sheriff's Office was given information that Chin sent the victim a threat about shooting up her residence.

Dice spoke with the victim, who described Chin as a former boyfriend. She said Chin has never been physically violent toward her but had been verbally abusive once.

The supervisor was told about an incident where Chin reportedly called and knocked on a window of the victim's home. The victim had a recording of Chin threatening violence, according to an arrest affidavit.

The sergeant spoke with several people about Chin. From the interviews, Dice was told about Chin's behavior, such as threats, toward the victim.

Dice was told that Chin once parked his vehicle not far from the victim's residence and beat on the woman's door and knocked on her window. The sergeant reviewed text messages where Chin said he was monitoring the victim's activities.

Once Dice had received enough information, a warrant was obtained for Chin's arrest. He was suspended with pay on Aug. 2 because of the criminal investigation, according to Chin's police record.

OPD's statement about Chin

In a statement, Ocala police officials said: "We regret to inform our community about the recent arrest of one of our police officers for aggravated stalking (dating violence). This incident is deeply unfortunate and disappointing." It continues: "We want to emphasize that such behavior goes against the principles and values of our department, and we do not tolerate any criminal misconduct, especially from those who take an oath to protect and serve. The individual involved has been terminated and is no longer part of our law enforcement agency. "Rest assured, the Ocala Police Department remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity within its ranks. We are committed to justice and will do everything we can to hold everyone accountable for their actions."

Ocala police cruisers at a crime scene.

The message concludes with, "We appreciate our community's continued support during this unfortunate circumstance."

Good reviews

A review of his personnel file shows Chin has received great reviews. One officer said Chin is "a leader," who has a "positive attitude towards himself, the agency, and his career."

Supervisors said Chin is "proactive," and "treats the community with respect and is professional when dealing with citizens and fellow officers."

Said one supervisor, " Officer Chin is the epitome of an Ocala Police Officer. He is non-stop and takes his responsibilities extremely seriously."

He has been awarded commendations.

Chin was given a counseling session about a crash that was characterized by police officials as a minor violation.

Chin was hired in 2021 and selected for the department's SWAT Team earlier this year.

