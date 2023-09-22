Ex-Ocean Gate mayor pleads guilty to ‘pattern of official misconduct;’ jailtime expected

TOMS RIVER - Former Ocean Gate Mayor Paul J. Kennedy pleaded guilty Friday to a pattern of official misconduct and is expected to serve at least two years in state prison before he is eligible for parole, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

As part of a plea agreement, Kennedy, 68, will also be disqualified from ever serving in public office again, will lose his $52,322-a-year county government job as a carpenter and will never again be able to hold public employment in the state of New Jersey, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Related: New Ocean Gate mayor sworn in, says 'good riddance' to allegedly criminal predecessor

He is scheduled to be sentenced to a three-year prison term on Dec. 8. The former mayor admitted his guilt before state Superior Court Judge Kimarie Rahill in Toms River, Billhimer said.

Ocean Gate Mayor Paul J. Kennedy in this Asbury Park Press file photo from before his March 2022 arrest.

Kennedy had served as mayor for 15 years when he was charged in March 2022 with multiple counts of theft and official misconduct. The Prosecutor’s Office alleged that he had been stealing from taxpayers since at least 2017.

More: Ocean Gate mayor draws more charges: cashing in on scrap metal, stealing campaign funds

After his initial arrest, Kennedy admitted to investigators that he deposited public funds amounting to $9,657 into his own personal bank account. The money came from online auction proceeds for old municipal-owned vehicles. He also kept an unspecified amount of coins from the borough’s beachfront parking kiosk, according to court records.

The Prosecutor’s Office also alleged in its original charging documents:

A borough-owned conference table — worth about $250 — was allegedly sold on a Facebook Marketplace account that belongs to Kennedy’s wife Lynda. She has not been charged with any crime.

Kennedy collected a total of $1,162 in cash for municipal scrap metal he sold on behalf of Ocean Gate taxpayers but then pocketed the money for himself, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Kennedy withdrew $17,326.84 out of $19,351 in campaign contributions from a fund set up for him and his running mates called “Friends of Ocean Gate.” In all, Kennedy is accused of raiding almost 90% of the entire fund for his own personal use, according to court records.

Kennedy “leveraged” his position as a professional carpenter in the Ocean County Department of Buildings and Grounds to get coworkers — on county time — to perform construction work on multiple dates at his East Lakewood Avenue home, a two-story house that sits little more than two blocks from the borough’s beachfront.

Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Michael Abatemarco represented the state of New Jersey in the case.

Kennedy resigned as mayor on May 13, 2022, one day before the Borough Council was expected to remove him from office.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with app.com for updates.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Former Ocean Gate NJ mayor pleads guilty to official misconduct