Ex-Ocean Springs substitute teacher arrested on sex crime charges, authorities say

A former substitute teacher at Ocean Springs Middle School has been arrested on sex crimes charges, the Ocean Springs School District announced.

Keshawn T. Belcher, 21, of Pascagoula, was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of child exploitation and touching a child for lustful purposes.

Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues. He said police believe there is more than one victim, all believed to be students at the school.

An investigation began Monday after a student reported alleged wrongdoing by Belcher the week before while he was still working as a substitute teacher at the middle school.

According to Ocean Springs School District spokesperson Trey Brennan, the School District had retained Belcher’s temporary service as a substitute teacher through an outside employment agency.

Campus police first started investigating allegations of criminal wrongdoing involving Belcher on Monday and later turned over the finding to Ocean Springs police to investigate.

The investigation centered around allegations that the former substitute teacher sent inappropriate sexual content to students via Snapchat.

The investigation is ongoing.

To report information, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.

Keshawn Trevyune Belcher