Ex-office manager gets 18 months in jail for taking $240,000 from Allenstown boys' school

Aug. 31—The former office manager of Pine Haven Boys School in Allenstown was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in federal prison for taking $240,000 from the school over seven years, prosecutors said.

Katherine Torres, 47, of Manchester, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord for wire fraud, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Torres submitted false information to Pine Haven's payroll company, causing direct deposits to be made into her personal bank accounts totaling $240,000 from 2012 until March 25, 2019.

As office manager, Torres was the sole employee responsible for administering payroll.

"This defendant took advantage of her employer's trust to steal a substantial amount of money," said Farley in a statement. "This disturbing abuse of trust was a troubling crime that cannot be tolerated. As this case demonstrates, white collar criminals will be caught and will face significant consequences for their unlawful conduct."

Torres pleaded guilty to wire fraud on May 25.

"It's difficult to fathom how Katherine Torres could target, prey upon, and systematically rip off a school that cared for boys with behavioral, educational, and emotional issues, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from them, without a second thought," said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. "But she did exactly that, and with today's sentence, she has finally been held accountable. Criminals who prey on, and steal from, our most vulnerable citizens, should know their actions carry real consequences."