Ex-officer avoids charges for slamming K-9 dog into patrol car

Keydra Manns
·3 min read

James Hampton’s former supervisor claimed he had a love for the dog in the video, Zuul, and his other K-9s

The North Carolina police officer caught on camera inappropriately handling a K-9 dog will not face charges.

Many were left shocked last month after a viral video surfaced of former officer James Hampton holding his K-9 in the air by his leash and slamming him into a patrol car. But despite the disturbing video, the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office recently announced he will not face charges, per TMZ.

According to the DA, despite the video being hard to watch and the officer violating police procedure, the evidence did not determine any crime had been committed. They acknowledged the former officer’s behavior simply as a “bad act.”

Read More: New Jersey cops under fire for seizing bikes from ‘unlicensed’ Black teens

Hampton’s former supervisor claimed he had a love for the dog in the video, Zuul, and his other K-9s. He claims the former officer paid thousands in veterinary bills with his own money. Social media users were not as gracious and expressed their disappointment in the cop’s actions.

“They don’t even care about their own K9 dogs. This video will disgust you. Animal lovers beware the video will upset you,” wrote one user.

Read More: Pig’s head thrown at former home of ex-cop witness for Chauvin defense

“It’s bad enough they won’t charge him for animal abuse! Animal abuse is really sad! No cop should ever get a pass for abusing a living human no matter race, religion or class! Ex-North Carolina Cop Dodges Charges in Police Dog Choking Incident via @TMZ,” added another.

As per theGrio, Hampton resigned after the video surfaced.

A news release revealed he was up for termination after an external investigation was conducted but he was ultimately allowed to resign, per The Charlotte Observer.

“Officer James Hampton was K-9 Zuul’s handler, and was the officer depicted in the video engaging in inappropriate discipline of Zuul,” said Salisbury police, per the release. Salisbury is about 45 minutes northeast of Charlotte.

“The police department’s review determined that Officer Hampton had acted in a manner entirely inconsistent with his K-9 training and had violated police department policy.”

In a Facebook post, officers confirmed the dog who goes by K-9 Officer Zuul was checked out by a veterinarian and is fine.

Fox 46 first published the video back in March. It features the dog jumping out of the vehicle when a man identified as Hampton yells at it. The dog lays down but then the former officer grabs a leash and places it around the dog’s neck. He picks up the dog by the leash and is seen slamming him into a patrol car before putting him in the back seat.

“While we understand the calls for the officer’s immediate termination, city employees are afforded due process which ensures fairness for everyone involved and which can take time,” said the department.

Additionally, someone in the video can be heard saying, “We’re good, no witnesses.” 

 Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes told reporters at a March 2 conference, “Canine training tactics and corrective measures can sometimes be alarming out of context.” 

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Ex-officer avoids charges for slamming K-9 dog into patrol car appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Darnella Frazier secured justice for George Floyd. Consider her a ‘stone catcher’ | Opinion

    Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s attorney general, called the bystanders who bore witness to George Floyd’s murder “a bouquet of humanity.”

  • ‘Frustrated’ dad kills his crying baby — then goes to sleep, Pennsylvania official says

    The baby “suffered from a gaping skull fracture on the left side of the head and numerous scalp and brain hemorrhages,” the district attorney said

  • Chipmaker Nova Measuring Instruments Stock Forms Ascending Base Pattern

    Nova Measuring Instruments is working on a base and near a possible buy point ahead of its next quarterly earnings report, expected on May 6.

  • One of Germany’s Most Stylish E-Commerce Stores Is Expanding Into the US

    Mytheresa just went public. Now, it's coming to America.

  • Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: EGBN)Q1 2021 Earnings CallApr 22, 2021, 10:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorHello, and welcome to the Eagle Bancorp Incorporated First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

  • Michelin Just Awarded Two Stars to a Restaurant That Opened in the Middle of the Pandemic

    Jônt made a pretty remarkable showing despite being open less than a year.

  • California shelter opens to immigrant children from border

    A federal emergency shelter in California is starting to receive immigrant children from border facilities in what advocates hope will be an improvement in their care. As many as 150 children were expected Thursday at the Long Beach Convention Center at the latest in a series of sites set up across the country following a rise in the number of immigrant children stopped alone on the Mexico border, the Department of Health and Human Services said. After border facilities grew crowded with children who said they had not been given showers for days, the department started opening large-scale temporary shelters to house these minors until they can be released to relatives who can care for them in the U.S.

  • Philonise Floyd Says Teenager Who Filmed His Brother's Murder 'Changed The World'

    Darnella Frazier's video of George Floyd being pinned by the neck shocked the world and was key evidence in ex-cop Derek Chauvin's murder conviction.

  • Colorado judge steps down after saying N-word, all lives matter at work

    A judge in Colorado has agreed to resign after using racial slurs from the bench, including the N-word. It was discovered that Colorado District Court Judge Natalie Chase made inappropriate comments regarding Black people and used the N-word. According to the Denver Post, she also used derogatory language to speak about another judge.

  • Central Banks May Have Already Begun Lifting Bond Yields. What That Means for Stocks.

    Higher yields would likely bring volatility to share prices, but they would also be a favorable longer-term indicator about the health of the economy.

  • Hospital employee paid almost $650,000 but 'never went to work,' Italian police say

    Savatore Scumace “never went to work for 15 years while getting his salary,” Italy's financial police said.

  • The 'amazing' LifeStraw water bottle filters out bacteria and more — and it's on sale at Amazon for $30

    It's true: Remove the cap, dunk the bottle in a body of water (stream, pond, lake...) place the straw back in and sip.

  • FDA issues withering report on problems at Emergent BioSolutions factory that ruined millions of J&J vaccines

    The FDA released an inspection report skewering operations at a drug plant blamed for ruining millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

  • Big Tech $100 Billion Foreign-Profit Hoard Targeted by Tax Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology giants led by Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. disclosed more than $100 billion in profit outside the U.S. in their last fiscal years, making them prime targets of President Joe Biden’s proposals to boost taxes on earnings stashed overseas.The tax proposals, unveiled this month to help foot the bill for massive infrastructure plans, target common tactics used by U.S. multinationals such as stashing income-generating assets in low-tax offshore jurisdictions. The tech industry is particularly adept at shifting profits to tax-friendly locales because its main assets -- software code, patents and other intellectual property -- are relatively easy to move around compared to factories and other physical assets.Former President Donald Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was supposed to crack down on offshore tax maneuvering, but Republicans neutered the rules by adding extra deductions and other benefits, according to Andrew Silverman, a tax policy analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.Big Tech will find it harder to dodge Biden’s plan because, if turned into law, it would close most of the loopholes left by Trump’s 2017 legislation. The move threatens to leave the industry further at odds with Washington, where lawmakers are already scrutinizing the spread of misinformation on online platforms and regulators are embarking on antitrust investigations into large tech companies.“Biden’s proposals may accomplish what the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act promised but failed to deliver: higher taxes on large U.S. technology companies,” said Silverman, who has previously advised corporations on these strategies. “For some companies there will be a huge impact.”One yardstick to estimate possible exposure, according to Silverman, is examining the regulatory filings of large U.S. tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Intel Corp. and Alphabet Inc. Those six corporations disclosed more than $100 billion in overseas pretax income in their most-recent financial years. On Thursday, the first of these companies, Intel, reports first-quarter earnings that are expected to top $4 billion.The tax plan has divided opinion among executives: Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos says he supports higher corporate taxes, while Intel boss Pat Gelsinger criticized Biden’s plan after a recent meeting at the White House to discuss bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. “We’re trying to step forward in a dramatic way, a decade-shaping way,” Gelsinger said. “Now is not the time to tell me I’m going to give you a buck over here and take two bucks over there.”Three specific Biden proposals have the potential to add billions of dollars to the annual tax bills of U.S. tech companies, based on the analysis of regulatory filings. All of the companies declined to comment on the proposed tax measures when contacted by Bloomberg.Global Minimum RateTrump’s 2017 U.S. tax law included a levy on global intangible low-taxed income, or Gilti, which taxes profits made in many foreign countries generated from intangible assets such as IP and software code.This targeted a common tactic among large tech companies: They transfer their IP to Bermuda or other low-tax locations, and then the companies’ subsidiaries in high-tax locations, such as France, are charged by the Bermuda entity for using the IP. This way, the “high-tax” units of the company technically make no profit and so pay very little tax.“It’s simpler to move your intangible asset than machinery,” according to Daniel Bunn, vice president of global projects at the Washington-based Tax Foundation.Biden wants to raise the Gilti tax rate to 21% from 10.5% and limit the use of foreign tax credits, according to Silverman. The Tax Foundation, a right-leaning think tank, estimates the proposed changes to Gilti could increase corporate tax bills by almost $300 billion over a decade. Much of that cost would likely fall on the tech sector.For example, Microsoft’s annual Gilti tax bill would potentially more than double to $2 billion under Biden’s proposal, Silverman estimates. In its 2020 fiscal year, Microsoft got 86% of its foreign pretax income from operations in Ireland and Puerto Rico, which have lower corporate tax rates than the U.S., according to the company’s annual report.Deduction RepealThe 2017 tax law also offered a tax deduction for foreign derived intangible income, or FDII. It was designed to encourage American companies to keep intangible assets, such as IP, in the U.S. or bring these assets home from overseas. Alphabet did just that at the end of 2019 when it started licensing IP in the U.S. that had been previously licensed in Bermuda. Facebook made a similar change.Now, Biden is proposing to repeal FDII, which would likely increase the tax bills of tech companies, according to Bunn. Amazon took total FDII deductions of almost $500 million combined in 2018, 2019 and 2020, according to its latest annual report. “You might see some companies rethink holding in intellectual property in the U.S. if this tax break goes away,” said Bunn.Minimum Book TaxFinally, there’s a proposal in Biden’s plan to introduce a 15% “minimum book tax” on large corporations that report high profits, but have little taxable income. Big U.S. tech companies often have low effective tax rates due to a slew of available deductions for items including research and development, foreign credits and stock-based compensation.“The biggest impact for tech companies is this minimum tax on book income,” said Bunn. “This would likely hit some companies much harder than the current tax system.”If Biden’s book tax existed in 2020, Google’s bill would’ve been $847 million higher. Amazon would’ve owed an additional $1.2 billion and Apple another $3.8 billion, according to Silverman’s estimates.Tech companies are also facing scrutiny from outside the U.S. Global talks, led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, are trying to address many countries’ concerns that tech giants -- and other multinationals -- aren’t being properly taxed under the current system. The OECD effort seeks to replace the digital services taxes a growing number of countries are enacting to capture more revenue from companies like Google and Facebook. However, Amazon, which would likely escape the new rules as its margins are so thin, is becoming a roadblock in those negotiations.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SCOTUS Guts Protections Against Sentencing Kids To Die In Prison

    The court’s conservatives said there is no need to prove a minor who commits murder is “permanently incorrigible” in order to sentence them to life in prison without parole.

  • 'Choose wisely': Greta Thunberg warns House lawmakers on their legacies, urges end to fossil fuel subsidies

    The Swedish climate advocate told lawmakers they still have time to "save your legacies" on climate change action. "Choose wisely," Thunberg said.

  • Return of severe weather to rock the South

    Following the most recent rounds of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail that occurred nearly two weeks ago, the South has had little in the way of severe weather. Unfortunately, AccuWeather forecasters expect that lull to come to an end. The recent stretch of quiet weather will continue into Thursday. By Friday, an increase in humidity levels will occur in the southern Plains as moisture is drawn northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Other factors will also contribute to the risk for thunderstorms as well. "Warm, moist air will flow from the Gulf of Mexico and collide with a warm front pushing through the southern Plains," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. "This collision can have explosive results over portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi," she added. Thunderstorms are likely to develop near or just to the west of Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. This will place cities such as Oklahoma City and Dallas in the risk area. "At this point, all manners of severe weather hazards look to be in play for Friday," stated Gilbert. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP As storms initially develop, individual thunderstorms will have the potential to rotate, and there will be a risk for isolated tornadoes. The threats will evolve as storms are likely to eventually become a more organized line. "Damaging wind gusts, hail and downpours will be the most prevalent threats with any strong storm," Gilbert said. The threat will continue to progress eastward Friday night, allowing severe thunderstorms to target other areas such as Houston and Jackson, Mississippi. Although the thunderstorms are expected to be fast-moving, rain may fall quickly and heavily enough to cause localized flooding. In the heaviest downpours, the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches could be achieved Friday into Saturday. Those planning to travel Friday night must be extra cautious, as the depth of water is hard to gauge at night. Motorists should never cross a flooded roadway, day or night. When encountering a flooded area, turn around and find an alternate route. "Those traveling at higher speeds across portions of interstates 10, 20 and 35 will need to reduce speeds during any downpours to prevent hydroplaning," Gilbert said. She explained that while flash flooding most often strikes low-lying and poor drainage areas first, no area is truly exempt from the risks of heavy downpours. Thunderstorms will continue to move eastward Saturday. However, the areal coverage of severe weather is expected to be smaller than Friday and confined primarily to the Gulf Coast states. Areas from eastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, southern Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and into the Carolinas will be at risk for torrential downpours and gusty winds Saturday. This would include cities such as New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Montgomery and Mobile, Alabama; Columbus, Georgia; and Columbia, South Carolina. The storms are not likely to reach coastal areas of Georgia and the Carolinas until Saturday evening. The cold front will largely be offshore by Sunday, but a few thunderstorms may become locally gusty in central and southern Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are watching for another round of severe weather early next week as a potent storm takes shape over northern Texas and tracks east. The storm's cold front will trigger the threat for torrential downpours, potentially damaging wind gusts - and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will add fuel to the thunderstorms that ignite. Locations from central Texas to eastern Kansas should be on alert as this is the corridor where AccuWeather meteorologists expect a potential severe weather outbreak to occur. As the next system tracks farther to the east by the middle of next week, the threat for severe weather will increase over the Mississippi Valley and northwestern Gulf coast area. Many residents in the South recall "the spring of 2011 as one of the most active springs in recorded history for severe weather, especially April with over 700 tornadoes, but it was a later start to that tornado season," Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer said. Similar to 2011, the start to severe weather season has been slow to develop across the United States with AccuWeather meteorologists expecting spring severe weather to turn more active in the coming weeks. Only 34 tornadoes touched down in the U.S. since April 1 as of April 20, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC). On average, 224 tornadoes occur during April in the U.S. AccuWeather forecasters say the latest data is pointing toward April closing with a below-average number of tornadoes. But, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok predicted that as the calendar flips to May severe weather will ramp up. The number of severe thunderstorms can drastically increase during the months of May and June, which can also lead to an increase in the number of tornadoes that develop. AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting between 250 to 325 tornadoes will occur during the month of May. On average, 269 tornadoes occur during May in the U.S. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • ‘Aren’t our lives worth more?’: Daunte Wright mourned at Minneapolis funeral

    Days after streets filled with people celebrating Chauvin’s conviction the city held a funeral for the Black man shot by police Wright family lawyer Benjamin Crump, right, with Daunte’s uncle, Bobby McGee, at the funeral on Thursday. Photograph: Chelsea Lauren/Rex/Shutterstock Two days after the streets of Minneapolis filled with people celebrating the conviction of a former police officer for murdering George Floyd, the city held a funeral on Thursday for Daunte Wright, another young Black man shot dead by police during a traffic stop. The killing of Wright, 20, two weeks ago by a police officer who said she mistook her gun for a Taser shocked a city still reeling from Floyd’s death and anxiously watching the trial of his killer, Derek Chauvin. The shooting of Wright, the father of a one year-old boy, in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center sparked days of protests and led to dozens of arrests. Wright’s white coffin was covered in red roses as hundreds of mourners, including Representative Ilhan Omar, whose district includes Minneapolis, and Senator Amy Klobuchar, paid respects at Shiloh Temple International Ministries. The service began with gospel songs and prayers before Keyon Harrold, a renowned jazz trumpeter whose son was falsely accused by a white woman of stealing her phone in a New York hotel earlier this year, performed while an artist drew a likeness of Wright. Wright’s mother, Katie, wept as she remembered her son. “I never imagined I’d be standing here. The roles should be completely reversed. My son should be burying me,” she said. Floyd’s relatives were among the mourners at the funeral as the veteran civil rights leader as the Rev Al Sharpton, the veteran civil rights activist, gave a eulogy that picked up on the competing claims for why Wright was stopped. The police said it was because the licence tags on his car had expired. His mother, Katie, said her son called her and said he had been pulled over because he had an air freshener hanging from the rear-view mirror, which is an offence in Minnesota. Aubrey and Katie Wright receive a flag presented by Ilhan Omar during the funeral. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images “We’ve come today as the air fresheners for Minnesota,” said Sharpton, who also gave the eulogy at Floyd’s funeral last year. “We’re trying to get the stench of police brutality out of the atmosphere. We’re trying to get the stench of racism out of the atmosphere. We’re trying to get the stench of racial profiling out of the atmosphere. “We’ve come to Minnesota as air fresheners because your air is too odorous for us to breathe. We can’t breathe in your stinking air no more.” When the police attempted to arrest Wright after the traffic stop on outstanding warrants, he tried to get back in his vehicle and leave. But he was unarmed and evidently not a threat. A person raises their fist during the funeral for Daunte Wright. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images The police officer who shot him, Kim Potter, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter after claiming she meant to reach for her taser but instead fired her gun. Potter and Brooklyn Center’s police chief resigned after the shooting. Ben Crump, the lawyer for the Wright and the Floyd families, led the mourners in a chant of “Daunte Wright’s life mattered”. Crump turned to Minnesota’s attorney general, Keith Ellison, and said that he hoped the state would pursue “full justice”. “Too often traffic stops end up as death sentences,” he said. On Wednesday, the public paid respects to Wright who lay in an open casket dressed in a jean jacket decorated with red and green buttons, and blanketed with red roses. Minnesota’s governor, Tim Walz, issued a proclamation calling for a statewide two minutes of silence at noon to remember Wright.