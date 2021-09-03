Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright faces more serious charge

The Daily Beast

Joseph Odelyn/APLet’s say that you’re a foreign mercenary. And that you and some of your best buds, who are also foreign mercenaries, have just shot to death the leader of an island nation, the inhabitants of which are now likely to be more than a little vexed with you. And let’s further say that there’s an escape plan already set up that would see you out of the dead president’s home and safely on your way.What do you think you would do next?Well, if you were one of the Colombian mercenaries wh