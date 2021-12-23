Ex-officer Kim Potter found guilty in fatal shooting of Daunte Wright





Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright earlier this year after shouting "Taser!," on Thursday was found guilty on first-degree and second-degree charges of manslaughter.

Officers pulled Wright over in April after noticing that he had been driving with an expired tag and that his rearview mirror had an air freshener illegally hanging from it. Officers tried to arrest him after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest regarding a misdemeanor weapons violation.

Wright struggled against officers who tried to get him out of the car. Potter could be heard saying "Taser! Taser! Taser!" in body camera footage while brandishing her gun toward him. Potter could later be heard saying "I just shot him" after the 20-year-old drove away.

Shortly after the fatal shooting, Potter resigned from the Minnesota police department.

Potter took the witness stand last week, breaking down at one point and saying "I'm sorry" as the magnitude of her actions hit her as she was being cross-examined by prosecutors.

She had made a mistake and had sought to use her taser against Wright instead of her gun. The defense team claimed that an officer could have been dragged by Wright's car, claiming that Potter would have been within her rights to use such force.

A use-of-force expert testifying for the prosecution argued otherwise during the trial.

"The use of deadly force was not appropriate and the evidence suggests a reasonable officer in Officer Potter's position could not have believed it was proportional to the threat at the time," University of South Carolina School of Law professor Seth Stoughton said on the stand.

The trial was also emotional for the family of Wright, whose father reminisced about his son and noted their close relationship.

"He was me and my wife's first child," Arbuey Wright said during emotional testimony on Wednesday, USA Today reported.

"I miss him a lot. Every day."