Ex-officer pleads guilty in Colorado train crash

Rightbot, a startup developing suction-based robots that can unload truck-transported freight in a range of sizes, has raised $6.25 million in a funding round led by Amazon's Industrial Innovation Fund (IIF) with participation from SOSV and Entrepreneur First. Amazon launched IIF last April to bolster startups addressing challenges across customer fulfillment, logistics and the supply chain, TechCrunch readers might recall. IFF has reportedly experienced a fair share of management-related roadblocks -- as of June, the fund had spent just $110 million of its $1 billion in deployable capital -- but Rightbot evidently managed to cut through the bureaucratic tape to secure an investment.