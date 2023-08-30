Ex-officer Winkle draws 10-year sentence for abusing arrestees, filing false reports

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Muncie police officer Chase Winkle on Wednesday was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for physically abusing five local arrestees and then filing false reports about his actions.

The 36-year-old Winkle had pleaded guilty last December to 11 charges pending against him in U.S. District Court — five counts of depriving arrestees of their constitutional rights by physically abusing them, and six counts of obstruction of justice.

Chase Winkle

The obstruction charges stemmed from fraudulent police reports Winkle filed about the cases, in most cases falsely claiming those arrested were resisting at the time he struck or kicked them.

"I know that I was wrong," Winkle told Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, adding that he had "overcompensated" for "insecurities" about his abilities as a police officer "by using excessive force."

Winkle also said he had issues with alcohol abuse and anger.

One of his defense attorneys, Jonathan Bont, said a mental health professional had concluded his client should never have been hired as a police officer.

During the assaults leading to Winkle's convictions, in 2018 and 2019, his father, Joseph Winkle, was Muncie police chief.

Chase Winkle said Wednesday he wished he had been fired after the first allegations of excessive force were lodged against him.

Judge Pratt — who ordered Winkle taken into custody by federal marshals at the conclusion of Wednesday's hearing — said he "showed no mercy, absolutely no mercy" in his dealings with his victims.

(This story will be updated.)

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-officer Winkle draws 10-year term for abusing arrestees, obstruction