A former Ohio lawmaker convicted of felony theft can run for office again, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Monday.

Ex-Rep. Steven Kraus was convicted of theft from an elderly person in July 2015. Kraus, an auctioneer, took antiques from an Ottawa County home. At the time, Kraus said he had permission to take the items for auction, but a jury ultimately disagreed.

Kraus was sentenced to two years of probation and a fine. Because the theft offense was a felony, he was removed from office in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Years later, Kraus had his conviction sealed and filed to run for the 89th House District again. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that he can be on the ballot.

Ohio law prohibits those convicted of most felonies from running for office if the position they seek "involves substantial management or control over the property of a state agency, political subdivision or private entity." The court ruled one lawmaker in a 99-member chamber doesn't have that level of power.

"The General Assembly acts as a whole in exercising such authority, and each state representative is only 1 of 99 members of one chamber of the assembly," according to the court's opinion.

But at least one felony will automatically disqualify a candidate from ever running again: theft in office.

Kraus' attorney had argued that he could run again because his case was sealed, but the justices didn't weigh in on that point.

Kraus is running in the March 19 Republican primary against incumbent Rep. D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron, for a district that includes Erie County and parts of Ottawa and Huron counties.

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ex-Ohio lawmaker convicted of felony theft can run again