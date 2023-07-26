Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'

Former Ohio congressman Tim Ryan has founded an advocacy organization to promote democracy and dialogue. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

July 26 (UPI) -- Former Democratic Ohio congressman Tim Ryan has announced the creation of a new advocacy group called We the People 250 Action Fund.

"Founded by Tim Ryan, We the People is a community for the exhausted majority that wants to move beyond the current political discourse and focus new ideas and practical solutions to the issues America is facing. This is how we will recapture the American Spirit," We the People tweeted Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the group's account tweeted a short video promoting the organization and featuring Ryan.

"We the People aims to showcase the American spirit in action, tell the stories that we can unite around. It's about problem-solvers, not finger-pointers. It's about ordinary folks who are leading our country forward, innovating, restoring communities, healing our country. We're in search of new ideas with real world applications. It's time to focus on the values that make us strong, compassion, decency, and standing up for what's right," Ryan says in the video.

Ryan told CBS News that the group would focus on promoting dialogue and democracy.

"There is an exhausted majority in the country, and they feel like they don't have any political home at all," Ryan told CBS.

"That's maddening because that gives a bigger voice to those forces of division and hate and anger, so we want to build an organization that welcomes these people to participate," Ryan added.

"We will also take a strong and hostile position against these forces of hate and anger and fear and division in the country," Ryan continued.

Ryan was briefly a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries but withdrew in October 2019. The former congressman has been clear that he does not want to run in 2024.

In 2022, Ryan ran for senate in Ohio, but was defeated by Republican J.D. Vance.