Ex-Olenivka prison camp warden charged for torturing POWs by SBU

Ukraine’s SBU security service has ascertained the identity of the warden of the Olenivska prison camp and charged him with torturing more than 100 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBU announced on July 28.

The warden, who has not been named, is a local resident of Donetsk Oblast who previously led a Russian puppet militia in the region, before assuming his post at the prison camp until the beginning of 2022 until the end of July of the same year, the SBU said.

The warden oversaw the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were taken to a specially created "disciplinary detention center" at the camp, where they were subjected to various types of physical violence and psychological pressure, accompanied by constant threats of "slow" murder.

The SBU said that an unnamed "junior inspector of the supervision department" at the camp also tortured prisoners in cooperation with the warden, and has also been charged. The individual was previously a member of the penal service of the Donetsk puppet authority in occupied Horlivka.

Both suspects are charged with the ill-treatment of prisoners of war, perpetrated by a group of persons based on a conspiracy.

The SBU reported that since the suspects are located in occupied territory in the east of Ukraine, and that comprehensive measures are being taken to bring them to justice.

On July 29, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the Russian Federation had attacked their own prison camp in occupied Olenivka in a false flag incident, in order to blame Ukraine for committing war crimes, as well as to cover up the torture of prisoners and executions carried out there.

Azovstal defenders, including members of the Azov Regiment, were held at the prison camp.

The Russian defense ministry claimed that 42 people were killed had been killed in the attack.

According to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office, about 40 people died and 130 were injured as a result of the attack. Discrepancies were found in the list of prisoners affected by the attack published by Russia.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin stated that, according to international experts, the cause of the explosion at Olenivka was a thermobaric weapon.

