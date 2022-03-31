Ex-OP cop fired after secretly filming woman showering went on to work hospital security

A former Overland Park officer whose police license was revoked after he admitted taking underwear while on the job and who secretly filmed a woman in the shower worked for more than a year as a security officer at AdventHealth.

Jared Kendrick, 37, was fired from the Overland Park Police Department in July 2020 after he admitted during an internal investigation that on multiple occasions he picked up womens’ underwear at scenes while responding to calls and smelled female officers’ pants left in the department’s dirty laundry, state records show.

He went on to become a security officer at AdventHealth in November 2020 and worked there until his resignation last month despite his arrest — just days after his hiring — for felony breach of privacy for secretly filming a woman in the shower, according to court records.

Kendrick pleaded guilty in April 2021 and the state revoked his law enforcement certification late last summer.

AdventHealth officials confirmed Kendrick worked for the hospital system, but declined to answer any questions about whether it knew about the circumstances of Kendrick’s dismissal from the police department or his criminal case while he was employed.

“All AdventHealth employees must pass a background check, conducted prior to their start of employment,” AdventHealth spokeswoman Morgan Shandler said in a statement. “Beyond confirmation of employment, we do not release additional information about any former employee due to privacy concerns.”

Through an attorney, Kendrick also declined to answer questions about his conduct as a police officer or employment at AdventHealth.

Woman files complaint

Overland Park police first opened an investigation into Kendrick after a woman he knew filed a complaint against him sometime in 2020.

During an interview, Kendrick admitted that he picked up women’s underwear on several occasions while responding to emergency calls on duty, according to the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, which cited his admissions in its order revoking his law enforcement certification.

In one instance, Kendrick picked up a pair of women’s underwear from a home he responded to and put them in his pocket. In another, he picked up a pair from a vehicle and “smelled them before putting them back,” records show.

Kendrick “also admitted to picking up dirty laundry belonging to OPPD female officers and sniffing the crotch of the uniform pants,” according to the CPOST order.

The Overland Park Police Department fired Kendrick on July 31, 2020. He had been an officer in the department since June 2008.

“Following an internal investigation, the Overland Park Police Department terminated former Police Officer Jared Kendrick’s employment,” police spokesman John Lacy said in a statement. “The Overland Park Police Department also fully cooperated with the criminal investigation into the matter.”

In a separate issue, Kendrick was charged with breaching a woman’s privacy through the surreptitious taking of photographs or videos without her consent. He pleaded guilty to one felony count, records show.

According to an affidavit, the Shawnee Police Department began investigating in June 2020 after they were contacted by the victim, a woman Kendrick knew. She told investigators that Kendrick had taken videos of her while she was showering without her consent, and she discovered them after looking through his phone.

Kendrick tried to take nude videos of her on other occasions, the affidavit alleged. He allegedly admitted to the victim that he had taken other recordings of her showering through a bathroom vent.

Shawnee detectives were granted a search warrant based on the allegations. On a hard drive in his home investigators discovered five videos that fit the description.

As Kendrick was being sentenced in Johnson County, the judge determined that the crime was not an offense under state law that required sex offender registration.

Kendrick was sentenced to 18 months of probation which is scheduled to expire on Dec. 15.