Ex-Orange County teacher charged over 28 sex tapes with former student

An Orange County teacher is facing federal charges after 28 sex videos of her and a former eighth-grade student were found on his phone.

Federal investigators said the student’s parents found video of Marie-Jo Gordo and their underage son, whom she taught in 2019, having sex in what appeared to be vehicles and hotel rooms throughout Central Florida. The videos were taken between June and September of 2023 and three were described in court filings.

Gordo was indicted Wednesday, facing three counts of sexually exploiting a minor. Investigators said she resigned from an unspecified charter school in Orange County in June before working at another school as an art teacher.

The teen’s parents reported their discovery to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in September, and provided authorities with his phone for review. Investigators found that many of the videos were recorded and sent from what they believe was Gordo’s phone.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the boy, who was identified in records only as “CV” and confirmed to detectives that he and Gordo had been seeing each other.

In addition to being his teacher in 2019, Gordo was his “religious ambassador,” according to the complaint. She was arrested in October.

Gordo has been released from custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.