Who is the ex-OS substitute teacher accused of sex crimes? Police release new details.

A former substitute teacher at Ocean Springs Middle School facing sex crimes charges had worked in security while also taking on a temporary spot in teaching, according to authorities.

Keshawn T. Belcher, 21, was hired as a substitute teacher through a contract the Ocean Springs School District has with Kelly Services. This national workforce management company offers temporary staffing services to various companies worldwide.

As part of that contract, the school district mandates that those selected by Kelly Services to work as a substitute teacher undergo a background check through a government agency to determine if the candidate has any prior criminal record for any sex offense, child abuse allegations, or otherwise.

Most school districts in Mississippi also require that any substitute have an associate’s degree, though the individual school districts make that determination. In some cases, potential substitutes without a degree are required to take a test for competency before hiring, according to the policies.

Suspect worked as security guard

Belcher had no known criminal record when he went to work as a substitute teacher at Ocean Springs Middle School beginning on April 17 and ending on April 21, according to the records.

He had worked off and on as a security guard for an agency that provided security at various functions in the state.

After serving five days at the middle school, the Ocean Springs district began an investigation with campus police after a student reported Belcher had inappropriate sexual contact with her and sent her sexually-explicit messages via Snapchat, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said.

Snapchat messages center of investigation

In addition, parents of other students reported Belcher had befriended other students on Snapchat, took pictures with the kids, and sent them inappropriate messages or videos as well.

Belcher was arrested at his Pascagoula home Wednesday morning on one felony charge each of touching a child for lustful purposes and child exploitation.

However, Ocean Springs police said they identified more than two alleged victims — all students — and that number could increase as the investigation progresses.

Belcher is currently being held without bond at the Jackson County jail. A bond hearing initially planned for Wednesday evening in Ocean Springs Municipal Court was delayed because Belcher is under suicide watch, authorities said, and could not yet be transported.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to obtain a warrant to do a forensic search of any electronic devices and collect other evidence through other means, typically including forensic interviews with any other potential victims.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.