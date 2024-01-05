Ex-Ossining police chief given $162K bonus payout upon retirement

In a 2021 article about generous payments to Hudson Valley police chiefs upon their retirement, then-Ossining Police Chief Kevin Sylvester told lohud's Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson: “Sign me up, I’d love a big payout."

Two years later, it looks like Sylvester got his wish.

Sylvester, who retired from the department weeks ago after eight years of service as chief, received a $161,972 bonus payment from the village of Ossining upon his exit, according to his separation agreement obtained by The Journal News/lohud through a Freedom of Information request.

Such a payment was not detailed in the employment agreement that Sylvester reached with village officials in 2018 covering 2019 through the end of 2023. The village's lawyer, Corporation Counsel Stuart Kahan, declined to discuss the reason for the payout. He referred questions to Mayor Rika Levin, who did not immediately return calls.

The payout was meant to cover three quarters of Sylvester's annual salary of $215,962. Further, Sylvester will be cashing out all unused sick, vacation, personal days and retroactive pay he has accrued during his time with the department.

The separation agreement, which was inked last month, provides that the village will cover 100% of the cost of his health insurance benefits, for himself and his family, in retirement.

More: Hudson Valley police chiefs cash in big on sick time, vacation days, holidays as they retire

The agreement contains a non-disparagement clause that prevents Sylvester and village officials from making "any disparaging oral or written statements" about each other, or damaging each other's reputation.

Sylvester's retirement comes after months of scandal for the department, including a September determination by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that an Ossining police official made discriminatory remarks about a Black, female officer.

The female officer, Marvise Rennalls, previously told The Journal News/lohud that she faced repeated discrimination as one of only two minority females employed during her tenure. She has since retired from the department.

"The only end result [of working under Chief Sylvester] was the cannibalism of good police officers and disservice to the community," she said. "It was demoralizing to my career aspirations and personal life."

In July, an Ossining police officer closely associated , Emily Hirshowitz, was arrested for allegedly fabricating threatening messages to herself. That same month, two former officers who have been vocal critics of Sylvester, Louis Rinaldi and Andrea Zambrano, sued the village in state court. Among other things, the lawsuit accused Sylvester of vindictive behavior that prevented their advancement, ultimately forcing them to resign.

"Some (claims) are so ludicrous that you don't dignify them with a denial," Brian Sokoloff, the village's attorney, said at the time.

Sylvester was among the youngest Westchester police chiefs in the county's history. He became chief in 2016, at 35 years old, after having earned a law degree two years prior. He also served as president of the Westchester Chiefs of Police Association and as president of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Retired Ossining NY police chief gets huge bonus payment