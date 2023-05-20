Ex-Overland Park officer who threw fiancée to ground while drunk loses police license

Kansas officials have revoked the law enforcement certification of an Overland Park police officer who shoved his fiancée into the side of a vehicle and threw her to the ground in September, according to a state agency’s records.

Late last month, former officer Cameron Nooner had his police license revoked by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST). He had been hired by the Overland Park Police Department in November 2021.

The following September, while in a vehicle with his fiancée and two minors, Nooner was intoxicated and threw the woman’s cellphone on the floor, according to CPOST.

After the woman pulled over, Nooner shoved her into the side of the car, telling her, “You deserve this.” Then he grabbed her by the hair, threw her to the ground and held her arms down with his knees while screaming.

Nooner was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in November in Leavenworth County.

On Jan. 9, he entered into a one-year diversion agreement that prohibits him from contacting the victim and drinking alcohol. It also requires him to complete a domestic violence prevention program, court documents said.

The next day, he left the police department.

Kansas law bans people who have been convicted of felonies or misdemeanors involving domestic violence or integrity from holding a police license. Nooner’s license was revoked April 26.

The Overland Park Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nooner’s attorneys in the criminal case did not respond to a request for comment.

Since 2017, six Overland Park police officers have lost their licenses, according to CPOST.

Among their offenses: posting evidence on social media, secretly taking nude photos of a woman and falsely accusing drivers of not wearing seat belts.