Ex-pal of Rep. Matt Gaetz wants more time to sing to feds about sex trafficking case

A crooked ex-pal of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is asking a judge for more time to cooperate with federal authorities about sex trafficking, a potentially bad sign for the embattled GOP lawmaker.

Joel Greenberg, a former suburban Orlando official and onetime right-wing political ally of Gaetz, says prosecutors support his bid to delay his sentencing till next March to keep aiding the probe, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“The parties expect that Mr. Greenberg will participate in additional proffers, and a continuance would provide Mr. Greenberg with additional time to do so prior to his sentencing,” said the motion filed by Fritz Scheller, Greenberg’s attorney.

Scheller said in the court papers that Greenberg’s cooperation with investigators, which was a condition of his plea deal “cannot be completed prior to the time of his sentencing” set for November.

Greenberg faces a mandatory minimum of 12 years in federal prison on sex trafficking, stalking, bribery and other offenses. But prosecutors have indicated they will recommend a lesser sentence if Greenberg provides substantial assistance, the Sentinel reported.

The investigation began with Greenberg’s embezzlement of public funds but widened to target other offenses including possible sex crimes by him and politically connected associates.

Gaetz, an outspoken supporter of former President Trump, has found himself in the crosshairs of investigators as they probe deeper into Greenberg’s sprawling schemes.

Authorities are probing whether Gaetz paid for sex with a 17-year-old girl who Greenberg has already confessed to trafficking.

Gaetz denies any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a convoluted extortion plot launched by ex-federal agents and intended to punish him for backing Trump.