Ex-Palm House attorney Leslie Evans on path to avoid fraud trial, have charges dropped

The Palm House hotel building at 160 Royal Palm Way in Palm Beach was photographed a few years ago when it was shuttered and mired in bankruptcy proceedings and other legal entanglements. A new owner has the hotel under renovation.

Longtime attorney and former Palm Beach resident Leslie R. Evans has been given a pathway to avoid a criminal fraud trial in Connecticut and, potentially, to have all charges against him dropped in his long-simmering criminal case related to the former owner of the Palm House hotel property in Palm Beach, a federal judge has ruled.

The case, filed nearly four years ago, involved the fraudulent transfer of money between accounts in Florida and Connecticut, according to prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Connecticut.

In April 2018, Evans pleaded not guilty in a Bridgeport courtroom to multiple charges that included wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transactions and conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud.

“Mr. Evans is tremendously pleased with the resolution (and) that all charges will be dismissed,” said a brief statement emailed Monday to the Palm Beach Daily News by Miami attorney Samuel A. Stern, who is representing Evans.

Former Palm Beach resident Leslie R. Evans enters a ‘pretrial diversion program’

Jury selection in Evans’ trial had been scheduled to begin April 4, but Connecticut District Judge Victor A. Bolden canceled it via an order recorded last week. The coronavirus pandemic already had delayed the trial for nearly two years because Connecticut federal courts suspended in-person jury trials in response to the health crisis.

Attorney Leslie R. Evans, a former Palm Beach resident, is pursuing a court-sanctioned program through which all charges related to his Palm House criminal fraud case could be dropped.

The judge instead agreed to allow Evans to enter a “pretrial diversion program” through a joint agreement between Evans, on eof his attorneys, New Haven-based U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle and Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Pierpont Jr.

Under such programs, defendants who abide by certain provisions during a specified time period can have their charges dismissed.

The specific provisions of the program that Evans would participate in were still being worked out, according to the most recent court filings.

If officials cannot create a “satisfactory” program for Evans — or if he doesn’t agree to the conditions of the program or fails to meet its requirements — judicial proceedings will once again commence against him, court documents show.

Story continues

“I fully understand the requirements of the Program as well as the advantages resulting to me from my successful completion of the Program,” Evans said in a waiver he signed and filed with the court on Feb. 22. It was co-signed by Coral Gables attorney Neil G. Taylor, who also is representing Evans. The document was dated Feb. 11.

Taylor declined to discuss the case, and Stern said he had nothing to add to his emailed statement. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Connecticut also would not comment about the proposed agreement.

Hotel property sold: Long-dormant Palm House hotel property sells for nearly $40 million in Palm Beach

Other defendants have pleaded guilty to charges

Other defendants have pleaded guilty to various charges in the fraud case, including former de facto Palm House owner and developer Robert V. Matthews; his brother, Gerry Matthews; and Palm House construction executive Nicholas Laudano.

Robert Matthews also pleaded guilty to one count of felony tax evasion, as did Maria “Mia” Sneden Matthews. It was the sole charge against her brought by prosecutors. The Palm Beach Daily News could not determine if the couple is still married.

None of those who pleaded guilty has been sentenced and all are free on bail.

Evans also has been free on bond since his arrest in March 2018.

Evans at one point was Robert Matthews’ real estate attorney and represented him in transactions related to the Palm House property at 160 Royal Palm Way, court records show. Construction on a multi-year renovation project at the property halted abruptly in October 2014, and the project later ended up in bankruptcy court amid a tangle of other legal actions.

Pleading in Connecticut: Palm House developer Robert V. Matthews pleads guilty in fraud case

Former Palm House developer Robert V. Matthews in 2019 pleaded guilt to felony fraud, money-laudering and tax evasion charges in a U.S. district court in Connecticut. He is awaiting sentencing.

In March 2019, a bankruptcy judge in West Palm Beach approved a $39.6 million sale of the Palm House property to a company affiliated with London + Regional Properties, which has the hotel under renovation.

In March 2018, Evans and Robert Matthews were taken into custody at their Palm Beach homes. Both of those houses have since been sold.

Shortly after the two men were arrested, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut released a statement about the case that referred to funds collected from foreign investors through a federal program known as EB-5 and earmarked for the renovation of the Palm House project. Under the program, immigration officials expedited permanent immigration visas — commonly known as “green cards” — for qualified foreigners who invested in construction projects that created U.S. jobs.

Robert Matthews and others “used EB-5 funding for purposes not related to the (Palm House) project, including for Robert Matthews' personal gain,” the district attorney's statement said about the charges alleged in a grand jury indictment.

Big plans: Exec says new owner will turn Palm Beach’s Palm House into ‘spectacular’ destination hotel

Under new ownership: Palm House hotel reopening in the works, Palm Beach officials told

A long time coming: Palm Beach board OKs architecture for re-do of Palm House hotel

A portion of the indictment described a 2014 real estate transaction involving a house in Washington Depot, Connecticut. Robert Matthews along with “conspirators, agents and others” illegally purchased the Washington Depot house in foreclosure using EB-5 money, the indictment said.

The purchase of the property in Washington Depot was made through a “straw company,” NJL Development Group LLC, under Laudano’s control, according to the indictment.

As part of last week’s filings, Evans signed a “statement of agreed facts” that outlined how Robert Matthews, Laudano “and others” worked to purchase the property in Washington Depot “for Matthews’ benefit.” Evans’ statement said that “at some point” he learned that “Matthews had lost the house to foreclosure and that Laudano had planned to purchase the residence as a straw buyer for Matthews.”

The statement continued: “To help effectuate this sale, Mr. Evans signed and sent (an emailed) letter dated February 3, 2014, to a company, Auction.com, who was working to sell the property on behalf of the bank that had foreclosed on the property, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank.”

Evans’ emailed letter in 2014 stated “our firm is in receipt of cleared funds” for $2.75 million “from Nick Laudano/NJL Development Group, LLC,” according to the the statement filed last week. As part of the transaction, Evans’ quoted email said, “we will be wiring” $136,237.50 to counsel representing the bank.

The grand jury indictment said $136,237.50 was the amount intended for the down payment of the property in Washington Depot.

Evans acknowledged in his statement filed last week that he “has never represented Laudano or NJL Development Group LLC” nor did his firm receive cleared funds for $2.75 million from Laudano or NJL Development Group LLC.

“Mr. Evans did not form any corporation or act as a signatory for any corporation on Laudano’s behalf related to the Lower Church Hill Road property, nor did he receive any payment related to the property,” the statement filed last week said.

But Evans did wire $136,237.50 to the attorney for the bank, the same statement said.

At the time of his arrest in 2018, Evans was represented by attorney Stanley A. Twardy Jr. of Stamford, Connecticut. "We believe that the government has misconstrued Mr. Evans' role in the Palm House, and he looks forward to his day in court to vindicate himself," Twardy told the the Daily News shortly after Evans entered his not-guilty plea.

*

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call (561) 820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Will lawyer in Palm Beach hotel fraud case see his charges dismissed?