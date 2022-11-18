Ex-paramedic convicted of sexually assaulting patient faces more charges in Wisconsin

A former paramedic and firefighter in Wisconsin is accused of sexually assaulting unconscious victims on two occasions, court records show.

Clifford Heiser, 38, of Wausau is facing two charges of sexually assault of an unconscious victim, according to records filed Wednesday, Nov. 16, with Marathon County Court. The offenses took place in April 2017 and April 2020.

Heiser was working as a paramedic in 2017, according to court records from a previous case. However, the details of the recent charges are unknown. McClatchy News requested a copy of the criminal complaint, but the clerk of court did not immediately respond on Nov. 18.

Heiser, who is being charged as a repeat offender, is being held on $20,000 cash bond and has a hearing scheduled Dec. 8, court records show.

In a 2019 court case, Heiser was convicted of sexually assaulting a female patient in September 2017 while she was in the back of an ambulance being taken to a hospital, WAOW reported.

He was convicted of two counts of sexual assault and two counts of misconduct in a public office, court records show. A judge sentenced him to one year in prison and four years probation, WAOW reported.

The Wausau Fire Department put Heiser on administrative leave when the 2019 investigation began, Wausau Pilot and Review reported. He later resigned.

Wausau is about 190 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

