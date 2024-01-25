Ex-partner of PSC teacher Carla Williams sentenced to life in prison for her murder

The convicted murderer of beloved teacher and former Pensacola State College basketball player Carla Williams has been sentenced to life in prison.

Circuit Judge John Simon gave Kennon Farrow, Williams’ former partner, a life sentence after he pleaded guilty in December to the teacher’s first-degree premeditated murder.

Farrow fatally shot the 48-year-old woman while she was working out at Pensacola Fitness on Ninth Avenue on May 24, 2022.

'The world is a less kind place now.': Colleagues reflect on life of Carla Williams

According to Farrow's arrest report, Pensacola police officers responded to a shots fired call and found Williams with multiple gunshot wounds. There were several witnesses to the shooting, as well as surveillance footage of the incident. Farrow and Williams had previously been in a relationship, and Farrow had a pending domestic violence case at the time of the shooting.

Williams was an assistant basketball coach and math professor at PSC, and spent more than 24 years working in the college's athletics programs, Collegiate High and the Mathematics and Computer Science Department.

A respected and beloved figure at the college, Williams was described by her students and peers as a great leader, mentor, teacher and friend. Following her death, PSC established The Carla E. Williams Memorial Endowed Scholarship fund and inducted her into the Pensacola State College Athletics Hall of Fame.

