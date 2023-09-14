Expats united in grief over Libya's flood tragedy

Mohammed Sultan Tajouri said the deaths are affecting every Libyan in Manchester

A man who lost 10 relatives in the flood that swept through the Libyan city of Derna has spoken of his "incomprehensible devastation".

Mohammed Sultan Tajouri, 25, a quantity surveyor from Ardwick, Manchester, said: "It is taking a while to absorb."

He added: "It's absolutely devastating. My own dad, who has a lot family in Derna, has been on his phone 24/7."

More than 5,300 people are believed to have died in the floods that hit the city on Sunday.

Members of Manchester's 5,000 strong Libyan community said they are united in grief and shock at the tragedy.

Saad Amer said one Libyan man in Manchester had lost 75 family members

Mr Tajour said: "It's incompressible with this death all around us.

"Our community has been here since the 80s we have been through everything, including the revolution, but these are the most hardest hitting times ever."

The expats are fundraising and sending aid from a depot in Manchester.

Saad Amer, from the charity Wafa Relief, said: "I know of one our community who lost 75 members of his family.

"I phoned him and there is real pain in the community in Manchester. There is grief everywhere."

Aid is already being sent from Manchester to Derna

A river of floodwater swept through Derna on Sunday, after a dam burst during Storm Daniel.

Rescue teams are digging through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the hope of finding survivors, but hope is waning and the death toll is still expected to rise further.

