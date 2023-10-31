Ex-Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles pleads to perjury charge for lying to judge

Former Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles's criminal cases are drawing to a close after he pleaded no contest to a felony perjury charge Monday.

On Jan. 17, Stamitoles was rearrested for violating the terms of his bond on his previous battery cases after he took a trip to Mobile, Alabama, despite a judge ordering him to remain in the state of Florida.

The Office of the State Attorney's charging document says that after Escambia County Judge Kristina Lightel swore Stamitoles in during his bond hearing, he made "a false material statement by stating that he went to Mobile, Alabama to take his son a wallet, bag and/or computer, and that his wife was unable to do so because she was working."

However, it was later found Stamitoles knew his statement was a lie, because "in truth and in fact he then and there well knew he went to Mobile, Alabama, to purchase a vehicle, with his wife" on Jan. 2.

Stamitoles is set for sentencing Jan. 11, 2024.

What are Charles Stamitoles's prior cases?

Stamitoles was convicted by a jury on Oct. 26, 2022, of slapping the buttocks, kissing the neck and grabbing one of his employees from behind without her consent. He was later sentenced on Nov. 1 to nine months in Escambia County Jail.

After the trial, the former dentist had six counts of misdemeanor battery remaining, but he pleaded no contest to all six charges on Jan. 20, 2023.

Stamitoles told the court that he was "humiliated" and "sorry for any feelings (he's) caused anybody." An Escambia County judge levied four, 60-day sentences just seven days after his plea.

The sentences for two of the counts were set to run concurrent to his nine-month sentence, and the remaining two sentences were scheduled to run consecutively, effectively making Stamitoles' jail sentence approximately 13 months.

The former dentist also faced third-degree felony battery charge for allegedly grabbing a 74-year-old woman's face and kissing her, but prosecutors said the victim was satisfied with Stamitoles's punishment stemming from the other cases, leading the state to drop the charge.

Once Stamitoles was sentenced on all counts, the Florida Board of Dentistry revoked his dental license after the Florida Department of Health filed an administrative complaint against him regarding two of his misdemeanor battery counts.

The board ultimately found he violated Florida Statute 466.027, which states that "the dentist-patient relationship is founded on mutual trust," and that "sexual misconduct in the practice of dentistry means violation of the dentist-patient" relationship.

Charles Stamitoles is facing civil allegations

Stamitoles is still facing a civil lawsuit filed by one of his former employees who he battered, and she is seeking over $100,000 in damages.

The former employee's lawsuit levies six counts against Charles and wife Faye Stamitoles and his dental center which include:

Battery

Conspiracy between Charles and Faye Stamitoles

Two counts of unlawful discrimination, sexual harassment and hostile work environment

Two counts of negligent infliction of emotional distress

"Faye and Charles Stamitoles conspired together to commit and/or conceal the acts of sexual harassment and creation of a hostile work environment against the plaintiff and to mislead law enforcement via false information, solicitation of false statements, and other unlawful acts cover up and to conceal defendant Charles Stamitoles' actions toward the plaintiff," the suit alleges. "In doing so the plaintiff was caused bodily injury and severe mental and emotional distress."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles faces 5 years after perjury plea