Ex-Pharma Executive Charged With Insider Trading of Kodak Stock

Chris Dolmetsch
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A former pharmaceutical company executive and his cousin were charged in New York with insider trading for allegedly trading on misappropriated information about a pandemic-related government loan to Eastman Kodak Co.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Andrew Stiles got information about Kodak’s application for loans to make chemicals for drugs tied to the fight against Covid-19, traded on the information and passed it to his cousin, Gray Stiles, who also bought shares based on the tip, federal prosecutors said Thursday in a statement.

Between June and July 2020, Andrew Stiles was an executive at an unidentified company working with Kodak on the project when he learned of the application for the loan, prosecutors said. He bought more than 100,000 shares, authorities allege. The stock surged after an announcement by Donald Trump’s White House of a deal to lend Kodak $765 million, but it was later put on hold.

The executive allegedly made more than $500,000 in profits trading on Kodak stock and also told his cousin of the application. Gray Stiles purchased more than 40,000 shares before the loan was announced, allowing him to make more than $700,000, prosecutors said.

The loan was also the subject of an insider-trading probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who alleges that Kodak Chief Executive Officer James Continenza violated state securities law by buying shares ahead of the announcement. Kodak has said that Continenza was pre-cleared to trade by the company’s general counsel.

The loan, announced in July 2020, would have helped Kodak repurpose its manufacturing facilities to produce drug ingredients that had fallen into short supply in the pandemic’s early months, including those used in Covid-19 medications.

Phlow Corp.

While the company that Andrew Stiles was working for isn’t identified in the indictment, his LinkedIn profile indicates he was an executive vice president for government initiatives at generic drugmaker Phlow Corp. at the time of the alleged activity. A representative of Phlow didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May 2020, Phlow said it was awarded a $354 million government contract to make medicines for the pandemic response.

Andrew Stiles, 37, of South Carolina, and Gray Stiles, 37, of Virginia, are each charged with three counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, prosecutors said. They face as much as 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious counts against them.

The case is US v Stiles, 23-cr-98, US District Court, Southern District of New York.

(Updates with details from indictment starting in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Relatively Unfazed By The Fed Minutes; Body Products Stock Jumps

    The major stock market indexes closed mixed in afternoon trading, dipping after the Fed meeting minutes came out Wednesday afternoon. The Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting FOMC minutes stated "almost all participants agreed that it was appropriate" to raise rates by a quarter point, or 25 basis points.

  • Domino's sales sour as delivery fees deter consumers; shares slump

    (Reuters) -Domino's Pizza Inc missed quarterly sales estimates on Thursday as inflation-hit customers, put off by higher delivery fees, cut back on online orders of pizzas and chicken wings, sending the company's shares down 11%. This squeezed Domino's, which brings in 60% of its sales through its delivery business, even as it tried to lure customers with limited-time discounts on its pizzas. "We expect the economy to be a headwind for our delivery business in 2023 ... Every day, delivery customers will be deciding where to spend their hard-earned dollars," Chief Executive Russell Weiner said on a post-earnings call.

  • 15 Chrome Star Nail Ideas to Put a Celestial Spin on Your Manicure

    Chrome star nails have an ethereal, endlessly cool vibe, and while they do feel particularly timely, we also see some major staying power here as celestial and astrological themes never truly go out of style. Chrome star nails have just enough sparkle to make your tips feel like they’re part of the night sky, so they're sure to spark joy as your next mani. Keep reading for 15 of our favorite chrome star manicures, all of which are more than possible for you or a nail tech to transform from wishes into reality.

  • PFF evaluates LSU’s quarterback situation in 2023 with Jayden Daniels

    Pro Football Focus predicted the starting quarterback for each top-25 team, and there were no surprises for LSU.

  • Pay Cuts and Layoffs at China’s WM Motor Show EV Industry Stress

    (Bloomberg) -- Expectations were high for WM Motor Holdings Ltd., a Shanghai-based electric-vehicle maker backed by tech giant Baidu Inc. and started by a former Volvo executive. Now, it risks becoming yet another casualty of the slow-motion shakeout in China’s crowded EV market. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Put

  • TikTok Calls EU’s Move to Ban App From Its Phones ‘Un-European’

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok was caught completely off guard when the European Union’s executive arm told staff to delete the video-sharing app from phones on Thursday. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeTheo Bertram

  • Teck’s Mining Breakup Sets the Scene for Copper Takeovers

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd.’s move to split its metals and coal operations is likely to attract the attention of some of the world’s biggest mining companies as the industry looks to consolidate amid the energy transition.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week

  • Is Lyft Stock A Buy In February 2023 After Q4 Earnings?

    With over 22 million active riders per quarter before the pandemic, Lyft built itself into one of the largest global ride-hailing platforms. A partnership with Ford to bring a fleet of autonomous vehicles to the streets by the end of 2021 briefly boosted Lyft shares. Is Lyft stock a buy now?

  • North Korean media blames U.S., allies for Ukraine war ahead of invasion anniversary

    North Korean state media marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by blaming the crisis on NATO and calling America's involvement a "trail to self-destruction." In a commentary carried by state news agency KCNA on Thursday on the eve of the Feb. 24 anniversary, international affairs critic Kim Yoo-chul said the conflict in Ukraine is the "inevitable product of coercion and hegemony" by the United States and its allies. The Ukraine war, the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War Two, has displaced millions, left Ukrainian cities, towns and villages in ruins and disrupted the global economy.

  • Norfolk Southern has lost $6.7 billion in market cap since the Ohio train derailment, as its stock has lost more than those of its rivals

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) bounced 0.4% in morning trading Thursday, after closing the previous session at a four-month low as the railroad operator continued to face backlash from the Ohio train derailment three weeks ago.

  • 2023 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Preview: Top-12 rankings, sleepers and draft strategy

    Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our positional series by examining an outfield group that isn't as deep as we've seen in recent years.

  • Lordstown stock falls over 10% after EV maker halts production, deliveries

    Lordstown Motors Corp. issues a recall for the 19 Endurance electric-pickup trucks in use and halts production and deliveries of future EVs.

  • Southwest Airlines Has a Flight Attendant, Pilots Problem

    Southwest Airlines turned flight attendants from service industry workers that bring passengers drinks into the face of the airline. On most airlines, flight attendants greet passengers, but they're mostly in the background.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 61% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical developments, and concerns about the near-term economic outlook have combined to create broad-based selling pressures for growth stocks. Many strong companies with tremendous long-term expansion potential have suffered big valuation pullbacks in conjunction with this trend. While it's impossible to say when exactly the next bull-market phase will begin, putting your money behind the best of today's beaten-down growth stocks and holding for the long term could be a path to life-changing returns.

  • 56% of Michael Burry's $47 Million Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks

    After predicting the housing collapse prior to the Great Recession, Michael Burry is an investor held in very high esteem.

  • This Stock's Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Is Getting Safer By the Deal

    Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) offers investors a monster yield that currently clocks in at over 10%. While a double-digit percentage yield is often a warning sign, Crestwood's payout is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. On Tuesday, Crestwood Equity Partners revealed that the company and its joint venture partner Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) had agreed to sell Tres Palacios Gas Storage for $335 million.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Before the Dip is Over

    Energy prices are still high, but these midstream stocks have basically stalled, resulting in very high yields.

  • GM to idle Indiana truck plant for two weeks as demand plateaus

    (Reuters) -General Motors said on Thursday it will halt production at its Fort Wayne Assembly truck plant in Indiana for two weeks from March 27 as inventory starts to outweigh demand with the easing of supply-chain snags. After two years of U.S. automakers scrambling to keep pace with demand amid a parts shortage, GM's decision to cut production of its highly-profitable pickup trucks signals a shift in the status quo. "GM probably is trying to maintain pricing power with this move but it's also contradictory to what they've been saying for a while recently that demand remains very strong," Morningstar analyst David Whiston said.