Ex-Pharma Executive Charged With Insider Trading of Kodak Stock

(Bloomberg) -- A former pharmaceutical company executive and his cousin were charged in New York with insider trading for allegedly trading on misappropriated information about a pandemic-related government loan to Eastman Kodak Co.

Andrew Stiles got information about Kodak’s application for loans to make chemicals for drugs tied to the fight against Covid-19, traded on the information and passed it to his cousin, Gray Stiles, who also bought shares based on the tip, federal prosecutors said Thursday in a statement.

Between June and July 2020, Andrew Stiles was an executive at an unidentified company working with Kodak on the project when he learned of the application for the loan, prosecutors said. He bought more than 100,000 shares, authorities allege. The stock surged after an announcement by Donald Trump’s White House of a deal to lend Kodak $765 million, but it was later put on hold.

The executive allegedly made more than $500,000 in profits trading on Kodak stock and also told his cousin of the application. Gray Stiles purchased more than 40,000 shares before the loan was announced, allowing him to make more than $700,000, prosecutors said.

The loan was also the subject of an insider-trading probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who alleges that Kodak Chief Executive Officer James Continenza violated state securities law by buying shares ahead of the announcement. Kodak has said that Continenza was pre-cleared to trade by the company’s general counsel.

The loan, announced in July 2020, would have helped Kodak repurpose its manufacturing facilities to produce drug ingredients that had fallen into short supply in the pandemic’s early months, including those used in Covid-19 medications.

Phlow Corp.

While the company that Andrew Stiles was working for isn’t identified in the indictment, his LinkedIn profile indicates he was an executive vice president for government initiatives at generic drugmaker Phlow Corp. at the time of the alleged activity. A representative of Phlow didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May 2020, Phlow said it was awarded a $354 million government contract to make medicines for the pandemic response.

Andrew Stiles, 37, of South Carolina, and Gray Stiles, 37, of Virginia, are each charged with three counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, prosecutors said. They face as much as 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious counts against them.

The case is US v Stiles, 23-cr-98, US District Court, Southern District of New York.

