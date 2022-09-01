Ex-pharmacy worker gets prison for smuggling fentanyl that killed Monterey County man

SAN JOSE – A former pharmacy worker was sentenced this week to 7½ years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl-laced pills that killed a resident of Monterey County, authorities said.

Francisco Javier Schraidt Rodriguez, 63, formerly of Mexicali, Mexico, was charged March 25, 2022, with the distribution of fentanyl and with a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam, U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon announced.

He entered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to both charges on April 11, 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern California district. The 90-month sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Edward J. Davila.

Related: Mexican pharmacist smuggled fentanyl, Xanax across border, into Monterey County

In his plea agreement, Schraidt Rodriguez admitted that from June 2018 through November 2019 he conspired with others and sold counterfeit pharmaceutical pills he knew containing fentanyl, which can be deadly, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The fentanyl-laced pills, colored light blue and imprinted with “M” on one side and “30” on the other, are commonly referred to as “M30s.”

Schraidt Rodriguez, who worked at a pharmacy Mexicali, Mexico, shipped the drugs in batches of 100 to a co-conspirator in Monterey County, including alprazolam, known in the U.S. as Xanax, packaged as “Farmapram.” He often “fronted” the pills, accepting payment at a later date after the co-conspirator had resold the drugs to others.

'It gets very intense out there': Salinas police release details of Operation Blue Angel

Schraidt Rodriguez admitted the M30 pills he sold killed a Monterey County man who overdosed on the pills and later died after being found unconscious, leaving behind a spouse and a young son, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In addition to the 90-month federal prison term, United States District Judge Edward J. Davila ordered Schraidt Rodriguez to serve three years of supervision following release from federal prison. Schraidt Rodriguez was remanded into custody at the sentencing hearing to begin serving his sentence immediately.

Fentanyl leads US drug overdose deaths

Authorities advise people to beware of pills bought on the street. Fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, is a highly potent opiate that can be diluted with cutting agents to create counterfeit pills that purport to mimic the effects of Oxycodone, Percocet, and other drugs and can typically be obtained at a lower cost than the genuine drugs.

However, very small variations in the amount or quality of fentanyl creates huge effects on the potency of the counterfeit pills and can easily have lethal consequences, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Fentanyl has now become the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the United States. Counterfeit, fentanyl-laced pills are commonly shaped and colored to resemble pills that are sold legitimately at pharmacies. Counterfeit pills known as M30s mimic Oxycodone but routinely contain fentanyl. These tablets are round and often light blue in color, though they come in many other colors, and have “M” and “30” imprinted on opposite sides of the pill.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Fentanyl smuggler gets prison for Monterey County man's death

