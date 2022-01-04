Ex-Phillips Exeter Academy teacher to get 12+ years in prison for student sexual assault

EXETER — A former Phillips Exeter Academy math teacher will plead guilty next month to charges he sexually assaulted a female student on multiple occasions between 2014 and 2015. He is expected to be sentenced to at least 12 years in prison.

Szczesny “Jerzy” Kaminski, 61, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing Feb. 11 in Rockingham County Superior Court.

As part of a negotiated plea deal, Kaminski will plead guilty to three counts of aggravated felonious assault and one misdemeanor count of sexual assault. Three other charges will be dismissed as part of the deal.

The terms of the deal call for Kaminski to receive a 12- to 30-year prison sentence for two of the aggravated felonious sexual assault charges and a 10- to 20-year suspended sentence for the third one. The sentence for the misdemeanor sexual assault is 12 months and will be served concurrently.

Kaminski, who served as a teacher for the private school for nearly three decades until April 2020, was arrested on the charges by Exeter police in August 2020.

At the time, Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway had called Kaminski a "predator" who violated the trust the student's family placed in him to look after their daughter who lived on campus.

Kaminski was initially investigated by police in 2016 but the case was closed. It was reopened after the victim, now in her early 20s, came forward and told police that Kaminski allegedly began engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with her beginning in 2014 when she was a freshman.

According to a police affidavit, Kaminski tutored the victim and drove her to and from the Boston Conservatory for piano lessons on the weekends.

At some point, during the semester, the victim told police the tutoring shifted to Kaminski's home in a PEA-owned property on campus. The female told police the sexual abuse escalated during ensuing visits leading to intercourse "a couple times a week for the rest of the semester."

The abuse ended in 2016 after Kaminski was put on notice by the school for violating "boundary issues" with the student.

Kaminski was investigated by PEA and police after receiving reports the teacher would come and go from a female dorm at odd hours beginning in fall 2015.

The case was closed after interviews with the victim and her family, who at the time denied the abuse.

When interviewed by police in 2020, the victim shared text messages between her and Kaminski including a recent one in which she wrote, "I am burdened by memories of my high school. ... I realize how young I was at 15, and I cry for myself. I've cried many, many tears."

Kaminski responded by writing, "I am so sorry."

Attorneys for Kaminski reached the plea deal with prosecutors in November. It came nearly two months after a mediator notified the court there was no agreed-upon settlement during meditation and to set the case for trial.

As part of the plea deal, Kaminski must complete the sexual offender program and have no contact with persons in a school/teaching/ supervising setting with persons under the age of 19.

Kaminski is the 12th publicly identified PEA staff member as having engaged in sexual misconduct while employed by the prep school dating back to the 1950s.

If you need help

If you need support Haven has trained confidential advocates available. The 24-hour hotline is (603) 994-SAFE (7233). Or to connect to the confidential online chat service Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at havennh.org.

