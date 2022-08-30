As ex-pitcher Wetteland’s sex abuse trial opens, victim’s mother recalls letter from boy

A boy who authorities allege was sexually abused by a former Texas Rangers pitcher defecated on himself, stuttered and cut his body for years, the boy’s mother told jurors on Tuesday.

As testimony began on Tuesday in John Wetteland’s trial in 462nd District Court in Denton County, the boy’s mother said those behaviors ended when he told others of the abuse, as if a weight had been lifted.

The jury is considering whether Wetteland is guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than age 14.

The victim was 16 in 2016 when he told his mother of sexual abuse that he said occurred when he was younger. Wetteland is charged with sexually assaulting the child on three occasions between 2004 and 2006. The child was 4 years old when the sex abuse began, authorities have said.

The victim’s mother told jurors she did not report her son’s account to police or other authorities.

But about two years later, when the boy was a senior in high school, his mother insisted he write a letter describing the abuse that they would send to people connected to Wettlend.

“It was meant to be a healing step,” the mother testified.

The boy worked on the letter over three days.

The boy’s school district learned of the letter via an electronic system that monitors student laptop use. A counselor reported the letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Wetteland, 56, of Trophy Club, pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys have suggested the boy’s account is false.

He also played for the Los Angels Dodgers, Montreal Expos and New York Yankees, where he earned MVP honors in the 1996 World Series. He pitched for the Rangers from 1997-2000 and is a member of their Hall of Fame.

Bartonville police have said that they were contacted about the case by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services on Jan. 9, 2019. Bartonville is about 12 miles south of Denton.

Wetteland was arrested after an investigation. A grand jury indicted Wetteland in 2019.

Wetteland taught at Argyle Liberty Christian School more than 10 years ago. He was a part-time employee, and was a pitching coach and Bible teacher, according to a spokesperson at the school. He taught from 2007 to 2008.