Ex-planning commission employee charged with theft in office

Dec. 20—LIMA — The former finance director of the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission was indicted by an Allen County grand jury earlier this month on charges of theft in office and misuse of credit cards.

Brandon Casler, 35, of Lima, is alleged to have committed the offense of theft while serving as a public official from Dec. 2, 2022, through May 6, 2023. He is also alleged to have knowingly misused agency credit cards on or about Dec. 2 and Dec. 14, 2022; and April 7, April 23 and May 6 of 2023.

Tara Reynolds-Bales, executive director of the regional planning commission, said Wednesday that Casler was dismissed from his position with the agency on July 1. She declined comment when asked if the charges against Casler were related to his time with the planning commission.

A special prosecutor has been requested to try the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest on the part of Allen County prosecutors.

Casler is free on an own-recognizance bond pending his arraignment on Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.