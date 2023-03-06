Ex-PM Imran Khan Attempts to Block Pakistan Arrest Warrant

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is looking to suspend an arrest warrant against him after police officials attempted to arrest the opposition leader a day earlier.

Khan filed an application to courts in Lahore and Islamabad on Monday morning to suspend the arrest warrant, said Khan’s lawyer Azhar Siddiqui. The police team that went to Khan’s residence has returned after Khan was not found and a party official assured that the leader will comply with the legal process, Islamabad police spokesman Taqi Jawad said in a text message.

Khan, who has drawn tens of thousands to his rallies in recent months, has been pressurizing the government for early elections since he was ousted from power in April last year. Khan has seen multiple legal cases start against him in the past year and also been banned from television. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to complete his term that ends in August.

The arrest warrant was issued last week after Khan did not appear multiple times in a hearing for a complaint over his failure to declare his assets. The Election Commission had disqualified the former cricket star in October for allegedly hiding money earned from selling state gifts that he received when he was prime minister. The next hearing is scheduled for March 7.

