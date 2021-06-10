Ex-police chief, 5 others charged in Capitol riot conspiracy

The U.S. Capitol is seen under dark skies in Washington, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, as barriers remain six months after the Jan. 6 attack. A Senate report examining security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol blames missed intelligence, poor planning and multiple layers of bureaucracy for the deadly siege. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
·4 min read

A former California police chief and five other men have been indicted on conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents made public Thursday.

The men — four of whom prosecutors say identify as members of the Three Percenters antigovernment extremist movement — are accused of plotting with one another to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Among those charged is a former La Habra police chief and founder of a far-right group called the American Phoenix Project, which was formed to protest pandemic-related restrictions and has helped pushed the lie that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

In court documents, authorities describe how the group's founder, Alan Hostetter, in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 called for violence against those who supported the results of the election. During a “Stop the Steal” rally held in Huntington Beach on Dec. 12, Hostetter warned that “Trump must be inaugurated on Jan. 20th."

“And he must be allowed to finish this historic job of cleaning out the corruption in the cesspool known as Washington D.C. The enemies and traitors of America both foreign and domestics must be held accountable. And they will. There must be long prison terms, while execution is the just punishment for the ringleaders of this coup," Hostetter said, according to the indictment.

Bilal Essayli, Hostetter’s lawyer, said he expected to have more information after an afternoon court appearance. He said Hostetter surrendered to authorities and he expected he would be released from custody.

“From what I can tell in the indictment, my client is not accused of committing any violence,” Essayli said. “He did not enter the actual Capitol building, so we’re very troubled with the nature and the extent of the charges that are brought.”

Authorities say communications show how the men coordinated their travel to Washington and efforts to block the peaceful transition of power. In late December, one of the men, Russell Taylor, posted in a Telegram chat in response to a question about when to be at the Capitol on Jan. 6: “I personally want to be on the front steps and be one of the first ones to breach the doors!”

The six men joined a Telegram chat called “The California Patriots-DC Brigade” along with more than 30 other people ahead of the riot, authorities said. Taylor wrote that the chat was being used to “organize a group of fighters to have each other's backs" and asked them to identify if they had any pervious law enforcement or military experience or “special skills relevant to our endeavors.”

Days before the Capitol breach, Hostetter warned in a post on the American Phoenix Project’s Instagram account that “things are going to come a head in the U.S. in the next several days.”

Four of the men — Erik Scott Warner, Felipe Antonio “Tony” Martinez, Derek Kinnison and Ronald Mele— drove across the country together from California to D.C.

The night before the Capitol breach, Taylor sent a photo in a chat that showed gear, including two hatchets, a walkie-talkie-radio, a stun baton and a knife, authorities said. In the caption, Taylor wrote, “Now getting ready for tomorrow.”

As the mob swarmed the Capitol on Jan. 6, Taylor — who authorities say was carrying a knife in a pocket — and Hostetter were part of the group trying to push through a line of officers on the lower West Terrace, authorities say. When they got to the upper West Terrace, Hostetter declared that “the people have taken back their house” while Taylor yelled to the rioters, “Inside!”

That night, Taylor boasted in messages about storming the Capitol but said he didn't go inside because he had weapons, authorities said. Someone asked Taylor what happens next and he responded, “Insurrection!”

Messages were left for the attorneys listed on the court’s website for Warner, Kinnison and Mele. One of the lawyers, David Kaloyanides, said he did not believe he would be handling Kinnison’s case.

It was not immediately clear whether Taylor or Martinez had attorneys or when they would have court appearances.

The U.S. Department of Justice has brought similar conspiracy cases against members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys far-right extremist groups in its sweeping prosecution of the insurrection. More than 450 people across the U.S. are facing federal charges stemming from the riot. Two defendants have pleaded guilty so far.

____

Associated Press reporter Amy Taxin contributed to this report from Orange County, California.

Recommended Stories

  • Three Percenters militia members charged in U.S. Capitol attack

    U.S. prosecutors have obtained a conspiracy indictment against six California men associated with the Three Percenters right-wing militia, the latest in a series of such charges arising from the Jan. 6 riot by former President Donald Trump's supporters. The indictment against the men was returned by a grand jury in the District of Columbia on Wednesday and made public on Thursday. The Justice Department said in a news release that four of the six men "identify as members of Three Percenter militias," but that all of them chatted on the app Telegram to coordinate their actions on Jan. 6.

  • O.C. Stop the Steal organizer Alan Hostetter indicted on Capitol riot conspiracy charges

    The yoga instructor and five other Southern California men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for their roles in the violent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • 'Baffling': Rep. Nadler grills FBI director over Capitol attack

    House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told Wray during the oversight hearing that the FBI needs to reckon with "intelligence failures" that left law enforcement ill-prepared for the deadly attack by Donald Trump's supporters."The FBI's inaction in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 is simply baffling," Nadler said. "It is hard to tell whether FBI headquarters merely missed the evidence — which had been flagged by your field offices and was available online for all the world to see — or whether the Bureau saw the intelligence, underestimated the threat, and simply failed to act."Wray responded that on Jan. 5 an FBI field office in Virginia issued an explicit warning, sent to U.S. Capitol Police, that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence.Wray added that "almost none" of the 500 people charged so far with participating in the attack had been under FBI investigation previously, suggesting it would have been difficult for the FBI to have monitored them in advance."You can be darn sure that we are going to be looking hard at how we can do better, how we can do more, how we can do things differently in terms of collecting and disseminating" intelligence, Wray said.Asked whether the FBI was investigating Trump or his associate Roger Stone, Wray said he could neither confirm nor deny any FBI investigation."I'm talking about Mr. Big, Number One," said Tennessee Democrat Steve Cohen, referring to Trump. "Have you gone after the people who incited the riot?"Wray responded: "I don't think it would be appropriate for me to be discussing whether or not we are or aren't investigating specific individuals."

  • Trump is reportedly crashing memorial services, living large 'like Napoleon at Elba'

    Trump is reportedly crashing memorial services, living large 'like Napoleon at Elba'

  • Fauci on GOP attacks: 'Just painfully ridiculous ... [from people] who want to put me in jail'

    "Attacks on me are attacks on science," Dr. Anthony Fauci says of the attacks lobbed on him from Republicans. "I'm sorry, I don't want to be pejorative against a United States senator [such as Marsha Blackburn] but I have no idea what she's talking about."

  • Matt Gaetz, who is under FBI investigation, questions FBI director about Covid conspiracies

    Republican congressman at centre of alleged sex trafficking and obstruction probe questions agency chief while sitting on committee that oversees it

  • Voting rights fight has distracted Congress from a more pressing threat to democracy, activists say

    A new report offers the latest warning about a serious threat to election integrity and democracy itself, one that has gone largely overlooked as Democrats focus their attention on making it easier to vote.

  • Biden has scrapped Trump's plan to kick 3 million people off food stamps

    Millions of Americans would have lost access to food stamps with around a million children losing free school meals.

  • Wray: FBI guidance frowns on ransomware payments

    The FBI's director told lawmakers Thursday that it discourages ransomware payments to hacking groups even as major companies in the past month have participated in multimillion-dollar transactions aimed at getting their systems back online. (June 10)

  • Wray: FBI frowns on ransomware payments despite recent trend

    The FBI's director told lawmakers Thursday that the bureau discourages ransomware payments to hacking groups even as major companies in the past month have participated in multimillion-dollar transactions aimed at getting their systems back online. “It is our policy, it is our guidance, from the FBI, that companies should not pay the ransom for a number of reasons,” Christopher Wray testified under questioning from members of the House Judiciary Committee. In ransomware attacks, hackers lock up and encrypt a victim's data and demand a payment in order to return it.

  • Judge appoints ex-judge to oversee Giuliani devices' review

    A former federal judge was formally appointed Wednesday to ensure attorney-client privilege is protected in the examination of multiple electronic devices seized from Rudy Giuliani. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan appointed Barbara Jones as “special master” after the late-April raids on ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney.

  • Opinion: Coco Gauff's loss in French Open a disappointment and reminder greatness will take time

    Coco Gauff is only 17 years old, but she has flashed so much promise her French Open loss is a disappointment. Her breakthrough is coming soon.

  • Biden, Johnson strike friendly tone ahead of G-7 summit

    On the eve of the G-7 summit, President Joe Biden held his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- and the two were expected to discuss all aspects of the longstanding alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom. Before their formal talks, Biden, Johnson and their spouses took a stroll overlooking Carbis Bay, and despite the cloudy day in Cornwall, Biden joked he may not leave. Johnson was a key ally of former President Donald Trump, and Biden once called him a "physical and emotional clone" of Trump, but the two men were all smiles on Thursday before cameras ahead of a bilateral meeting with officials from both countries.

  • Wide receiver Adam Humphries could surprise for Washington in 2021

    The Washington Football Team made upgrading wide receiver a major priority this offseason. Terry McLaurin

  • Black activist, 20, takes charge at Mississippi’s only abortion clinic

    Due to Mississippi’s archaic laws on reproductive rights, the state has only one abortion clinic. Asia Brown, 20, is the only Black volunteer patient escort at the Jackson Women’s Health Organization. According to data from the state Health Department, three-fourths of women who received abortion care in 2019 were Black.

  • EU threatens to sue itself for going soft on strongmen leaders

    The EU effectively threatened to sue itself on Thursday as MEPs said they would take the European Commission to court unless it takes punitive action against the bloc’s authoritarian leaders. The European Parliament attacked the commission for not triggering new clauses that tie huge amounts of EU cash to respect for the rule of law. It passed a resolution, aimed at the illiberal governments of EU members Poland and Hungary, with a large majority of 506 with 150 against and 28 abstentions. It is

  • Capitol Police union calls for acting chief to step aside after Senate report on Jan. 6 riot

    The 100-page review offered new details about what Capitol Police leaders knew at the time the mob descended.

  • Biden's hometown hopes he'll deliver on rail dream

    This dirt path running through northern New Jersey was once laid with track, carrying passenger trains from New York City due west to the coal-and-steel hub of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and beyond.Called the Lackawana Cutoff, this trail is now all that's left after the last passenger train left Scranton in 1970. America's 20th century love affair with the automobile left the passenger train to wither. Even the track along the abandoned line was pulled up.“Well, the cut off is a missing link between New York and Scranton."Chuck Walsh is the president of the North Jersey Rail Commuter Association, a non-profit advocacy group, and he wants to restore the twenty-eight-and-a-half miles of track."So if you put that back, you're talking about being able to run, whether it be Amtrak or New Jersey Transit, you'd be able to run trains from New York to Scranton or even beyond Scranton, for that matter, which you can't do right now.”Walsh isn't the only one who dreams of restoring this railway. "The last passenger train left Scranton January 5th, 1970. And the only reason I am so specific on that is because I rode that last train out of Scranton."Larry Malski is the president of the Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority."We knew what we lost. Scranton was built on coal, railroads and steel. And the railroads, unfortunately, almost disappeared. We saved what we could and we saved a lot of what was here, thank God. But we need to bring back the passenger train.”In 2001 New Jersey purchased the cutoff from private developers. In 2011, NJ Transit began work on the eastern end of the cutoff. Recently, however, progress has stalled. When Americans take a trip, the default question has long been, “fly, or drive?” making investment in rail a difficult sell. So what might it take to bring a passenger train to Scranton?Perhaps a president, born and raised there."A new intercity rail service up to one hundred and sixty previously underserved communities being connected."A long-time advocate of Amtrak, Joe Biden called for $80 billion in new spending on high-speed rail projects. "Think of what it will mean, for opportunity if we can connect Milwaukee to Green Bay, to Madison, Scranton and Allentown to New York, Indianapolis to Louisville and much, much more."Larry Malski had an immediate reaction:“Overjoyed. I can't find other superlatives other than to say that that was that was it."The prospects of bringing Amtrak service to Scranton and other cities now depend on negotiations between the Biden Administration and lawmakers in Congress as the two sides wrestle over how much money to spend on an infrastructure bill.But talk of restoring this length of track has brought new energy to its advocates."This is a unique project. It's made it difficult, there's no doubt about it. But the fact of the matter is, when this is finally done, this has been something that's probably never been done before.”For Walsh at least, he sees a light at the end of the tunnel.BRYAM TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES / HOPATCONG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES / UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES / GREENDELL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES / COLUMBIA, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES / PORT MORRIS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES / PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES / SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES /

  • G7: What each world leader wants from the summit

    Joe Biden wants to restore American credibility and rally the democratic world to a historic struggle with authoritarians led by Russia and China. Boris Johnson wants to fly the flag for the UK - and needs to cement global relationships to vindicate his post-Brexit vision of “global Britain.” Others are preoccupied with Covid 19, the ever-present challenge of a global response to climate change, and the coming shock of the post-pandemic recession. But everyone has their own national interests to

  • Clarence Thomas swings divided Supreme Court in gun possession case

    Justice Clarence Thomas was the crucial vote on Thursday in a Supreme Court case involving a felon's challenge to the government's interpretation of the frequently litigated Armed Career Criminal Act.