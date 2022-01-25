Ex-Police Officer Charged + Gift Shop To Close: CT News

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Monday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

He quit last summer before being fired, but not in relation to the felony charges, rather after an internal affairs probe.>>>Read More.

She has been fired after being charged with murder, a party official confirmed.>>>Read More.

Lyman Orchards expanded its operations with two facilities after officials said they ran out of room to grow.>>>Read More.

Roxy was a certified Emotional Support Animal as her purpose was to make everyone around her smile, which she did with great pride working for many, many years at The House Nursing Home as their therapy dog and later in life working at Browne Memorial Chapels helping grieving families in need during such difficult times.>>>Read More.

"Although we have many loyal customers, we opened at a very trying time for a small business," a co-owner said after deciding to close.>>>Read More.

Vaccines "are not the golden ticket out of the pandemic," according to the WHO. Good thing, as 85% of Africa hasn't had a single dose…>>>Read More.

Other top stories:

The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch